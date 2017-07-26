Who should be the 2018 HOF senior candidate?

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has a senior sub-committee charged with resurrecting the candidacies of players who may have slipped through the cracks. Players have 25-year windows of eligibility for Canton before they are moved into the senior pool. The senior committee was created in 1972 and has brought forth 56 candidates, 43 of whom have been elected to the Hall of Fame. Seattle safety Kenny Easley was the sole senior candidate for the Class of 2017 and will be inducted in August.
The senior committee will meet at the end of August and this time will offer up two nominees for the Class of 2018. There are 26 established NFL franchises, and every one of them believes it has 2-3 players who have been unfairly overlooked by the Hall-of-Fame selection process. That’s a pool of about 75 worthy candidates.
So who is the most deserving senior nominee for the Class of 2018? That’s the subject of this week’s Talk of Fame Network poll. Here are your options:
Ken Anderson, QB, Cincinnati. NFL MVP in 1981 and a four-time NFL passing champion. The first quarterback in NFL history to complete 70 percent of his passes in a single season in 1982. Anderson was voted to four Pro Bowls and took the Bengals to one Super Bowl in his 16-year career.
Robert Brazile, OLB, Houston. NFL all-decade selection for the 1970s. Brazile played only 10 seasons but went to the Pro Bowl in seven of them and was a first-team All-Pro in five of them, helping reinvent the outside linebacker position in the 1970s with his pass rush skills. Nicknamed “Dr. Doom.”
Alex Karras, DT, Detroit. NFL all-decade selection for the 1960s. A three-time first-team All-Pro and two-time second teamer in his 12-year career. Collected 97 ½ career sacks and went to four Pro Bowls. But he was suspended for the 1962 season for gambling. Paul Hornung also was suspended for gambling that season but has since been enshrined in Canton.
Joe Klecko, DL, NY Jets. The only defensive player in NFL history voted to the Pro Bowl at three different positions – end, tackle and nose tackle. A member of the New York Sack Exchange, Klecko collected 77 ½ career sacks and went to four Pro Bowls in his 12 seasons.
Jerry Kramer, G, Green Bay. Chosen by the Hall-of-Fame selection committee as the greatest guard in the NFL’s first 50 seasons. An NFL all-decade selection for the 1960s. Kramer also doubled as Green Bay’s placekicker in 1962-63, scoring 177 career points. He helped the Packers win five championships and played in three Pro Bowls.
Jim Marshall, DE, Minnesota. Shares the NFL record with Hall-of-Famer Jason Taylor with 29 career fumble recoveries. Marshall played 20 seasons and more games than any defensive linemen in NFL history (282). He played in four Super Bowls and two Pro Bowls.
Andy Russell, OLB, Pittsburgh. Russell played 12 seasons and spent the final 10 of them as defensive captain before retiring after the 1976 season. He was twice voted team MVP, went to two Pro Bowls and started on the franchise’s first two Super Bowl champions.
Johnny Robinson, S, Kansas City. NFL all-decade selection for the 1960s. The third overall pick of the 1960 NFL draft, Robinson opted to sign with the rival AFL and went on to intercept 57 passes, 12th most of all time. Robinson went to seven Pro Bowls and helped the Chiefs win three championships.
5 Comments
I have an idea: for 2018, eradicate double murderer O.J. Simpson from PFHOF and add on an extra senior candidate, O.J. Anderson to replace this now open spot. Anderson is the only player in NFL history to win Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, two time Super Bowl winner and SB MVP! He also touts nine Super Bowl winning coaches (Parcells, Coughlin and Belichick) who enthusiastically endorse him. No other candidate brings this historic and unprecedented credentials to the PFHOF debate! So why shouldn’t the PFHOF “change its brand of O.J.”?
You can’t take OJ out for something that is completely irrelevant to his NFL career.
This is the order in which I think they should get in.
1. Jerry Kramer: Until he gets in, anyone but him as the senior candidate is the wrong choice.
2. Jim Marshall. Don’t mistake the wrong way play for such a tremendous career with the Purple People Eaters.
3. Alex Karras. Vince Lombardi once said that the 2 players that gave them the most trouble were Dick Butkus and Alex Karras. That says something.
4. Joe Klecko. One of the most versatile DL of all time.
5. Andy Russell. Overshadowed by Lambert and Ham. Russell could certainly hold his own.
6. Johnny Robinson. One of the AFL’s best DBs of ever.
7. Robert Brazile. One of the best defenders of those great Bum Phillips Oilers teams.
I’m not so sure I think Ken Anderson deserves to be in the Hall.
You seriously don’t even offer Chuck Howley or any other Dallas Cowboy as an option? Epic fail, Mr. Dallas “rep”. You’re a Michigan guy, not a Texas guy, who was appointed by a bunch of people who don’t like the Cowboys to represent the Dallas region. I see you have a Detroit player there. Again.
If we can’t even get a glimmer of hope out of the Dallas rep then you see why fans are increasingly viewing the HoF process as hopelessly rigged and illegitimate, which is a tragedy if one cares about the sport’s history and legacy. Just because every team “believes” they have 2-3 deserving candidates doesn’t mean they’re all equally deserving.
None of those players are as qualified as Chuck Howley. Howley was AP first team NFL All Pro 5 times and a Pro Bowler 6 times spread out over 7 seasons combined, a Super Bowl MVP, and a Super Bowl champion. The only reason he wasn’t All Decade was because his career peak straddled decades, as we’ve seen with numerous other HoFers. But respected football historian John Turney and the folks at Pro Football Journal did recently name Howley first team LB on the 1965-1975 “Mid Decade Team” alongside Dick Butkus and Bobby Bell. You can’t get any better than that.
“Andy Russel” was NEVER first team All Pro and was certainly far from Super Bowl MVP. Alex Karras was only a 4 time Pro Bowler with 3 first team All Pros who never won a championship. Ken Anderson was a 4 time Pro Bowler with 1 first team All Pro selection who never won a championship. Klecko had 7 Pro Bowls but only 2 first team All Pros and never won a championship. Jim Freaking Marshall only has 2 Pro Bowls, 0 first team All Pros, no championships, and doesn’t belong in a serious HoF discussion. Johnny Robinson was an AFL player when that was a league of expansion teams and his accolades aren’t comparable on an apples to apples basis with NFL players’ any more than those of great WFL, USFL, or CFL players are (probably even less so). I think Robinson is deserving, but no more so than Howley. Kramer is the only guy to match Howley in first team NFL All Pro selections with 5, but Jerry only made 3 Pro Bowls and obviously wasn’t a Super Bowl MVP.
Furthermore, all these players are either younger than Howley or already dead (like your Detroit guy Karras) except for Jerry Kramer, and Kramer has been a HoF finalist 10 TIMES while so he’s already had his chances. Howley has never gotten to be considered in the room. Ever. And he’d still be able to enjoy it if he were inducted now, but he’s 81 and counting.
What the hell are you doing?
So…Sorry-ass Cliff Harris AND Chuck Howley can’t even get love from a DALLAS sportswriter? LMFAO!!!! The power of pure objectivity!