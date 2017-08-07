NFL Stories

The backs who could gain most from T.D. reaching the Hall

Larry Brown photo courtesy of Washington Redskins

The Hall-of-Fame induction of former running back Terrell Davis spurred debate on what it means for other NFL players with short careers.

Well, NFL historian John Turney of Pro Football Journal has an answer … at least for other running backs. And what it means is there could be hope for plenty of them who, until now, were out of the picture.

In this well-researched article, he takes a look at some of the best and brightest at the position, and let’s you make the case for them. Please take a look:

http://nflfootballjournal.blogspot.com/2017/08/running-backs-with-short-careers-with.html

 

 

 

