Who’s the next cornerback to reach the Hall of Fame?

With Ronde Barber joining the Class of 2018 candidates, there is bona fide competition for the Pro Football Hall of Fame at cornerback.

A year ago there was only Ty Law, and he was a Top 10 finalist for the Class of 2017. But now we add Barber, and in 2019 former Denver star and all-decade choice Champ Bailey will be eligible.

But they’re not the only Hall-of-Fame worthy candidates at cornerback, as NFL historian John Turney of Pro Football Journal explains in his latest post. Turney adds the names of guys like Albert Lewis, Charles Tillman and, of course, Charles Woodson, who could be a first-ballot addition when he’s eligible in 2021.

Woodson and Bailey were first-team all-decade choices for the 2000s; Barber and Law were second-teamers.

The last cornerback chosen for Canton was Aeneas Williams in 2014, the first modern-era inductee at cornerback since Deion Sanders in 2011. But there are plenty of qualified candidates out there, and to see how they compare with Hall of Famers, read this:

http://nflfootballjournal.blogspot.com/2017/08/corners-on-hall-of-fame-market.html