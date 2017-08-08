Who’s the next cornerback to reach the Hall of Fame?

With Ronde Barber joining the Class of 2018 candidates, there is bona fide competition for the Pro Football Hall of Fame at cornerback.
A year ago there was only Ty Law, and he was a Top 10 finalist for the Class of 2017. But now we add Barber, and in 2019 former Denver star and all-decade choice Champ Bailey will be eligible.
But they’re not the only Hall-of-Fame worthy candidates at cornerback, as NFL historian John Turney of Pro Football Journal explains in his latest post. Turney adds the names of guys like Albert Lewis, Charles Tillman and, of course, Charles Woodson, who could be a first-ballot addition when he’s eligible in 2021.
Woodson and Bailey were first-team all-decade choices for the 2000s; Barber and Law were second-teamers.
The last cornerback chosen for Canton was Aeneas Williams in 2014, the first modern-era inductee at cornerback since Deion Sanders in 2011. But there are plenty of qualified candidates out there, and to see how they compare with Hall of Famers, read this:
http://nflfootballjournal.blogspot.com/2017/08/corners-on-hall-of-fame-market.html
8 Comments
“The JUDGE”
(not Clark Judge)
Lester Hayes!
If he played today with his Size/Speed, I wonder!
Will get no argument from me. I covered the Chargers. Saw the guy twice a year.
Clark, do you think Ty Law will be elected in 2018? Do you think Champ Bailey is a first ballot hof?
Yes to both questions.
I always thought Bailey was somewhat overrated (thought he got burned a little too often when he played for Washington…he was past his prime, but he was kinda horrendous in the playoffs in 2012 and in the Super Bowl against Seattle). But, I could be wrong and can’t really argue with the accolades so I’d be surprised if he isn’t first-ballot. Of the others mentioned in the link, Charles Woodson is first-ballot material. I really like Ty Law and Ronde Barber but they might have to wait a long time unfortunately. Charles Tillman was underrated but don’t quite see him as HOF quality. Albert Lewis is interesting. I also see him as underrated but not so sure about HOF, but when you factor in the special teams play his case strengthens.
You can’t have Mike Haynes without Lester Hayes. He shuts down Art Monk on the biggest stage in football–the Super Bowl–and in other matchups, yet he’s on the outside of the Hall of Fame while Monk (he of the stat-padding 3-yard receptions) in in there? Madness.
I’m with you. If I were senior committee, I’d give Lester a l-o-o-o-n-n-n-g-g-g look.
In fairness, Art Monk averaged 13 yards a catch (not 3) with nearly 1000 of them and I think his election was overdue…but I agree that Hayes and Haynes shut the Redskins down that day and that Haynes was great. I’d be pleased to see him come up as a senior nominee (although as far as senior cornerbacks go, I’m more partial to Lemar Parrish). His career was rather brief if I recall, which probably hurts him, and he was criticized for stickum (a red herring, I think). I also wonder if he’s hurt by that old “we can’t elect the entire team to the Hall of Fame” sentiment.