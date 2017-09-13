The new Super Bowl favorite in 2017 — America’s Team

History doesn’t have faith in the New England Patriots to repeat as Super Bowl champions. Neither do the voters at the Talk of Fame Network poll.

On the eve of the season, we asked our listeners and readers which team would hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February and they said it would be America’s Team. The Dallas Cowboys received 29 percent of the vote, followed by the Patriots at 21 percent, then the Packers at 18 percent and the Steelers at 13 percent.

The Cowboys stormed out of the gate with a 19-3 thrashing of the New York Giants in the season opener. Three nights earlier, the Patriots were shocked at home by the defending AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs, 42-27. But that defeat didn’t shake the confidence of two of the Talk of Fame Network hosts, Ron Borges and Clark Judge.

“Until somebody beats them, it’s the Patriots,” Borges said.

“In this era of global warming, I’ve got Borges warming,” Judge said. “I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I agree with Ron. So the Patriots lost a game. Big deal. Last time I checked there are 15 more. Until or unless I find someone better it’s New England.”

Rick Gosselin, the third member of the Talk of Fame Network’s Triple Crown of broadcasting, cast his ballot for Green Bay.

“Teams don’t repeat in today’s NFL,” Gosselin said. “The salary cap has made this a quarterback-driven league now more than ever, so give me the team with the best quarterback. That’s the Packers.”

Gosselin is right – the NFL has not had a repeat champion in 13 years. If the Patriots leave the door open in 2017, the Packers, Steelers, Falcons, Seahawks and Raiders all have the quarterbacks to get them to February.