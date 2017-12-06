The WR most deserving of a bust in the Class of 2018? It’s Moss

Terrell Owens is not happy with anything related to the Pro Football Hall of Fame these days, so he’s not going to be happy with the latest Talk of Fame Network poll.

There are annually five modern-era spots for Canton, so we asked our listeners and readers which of the five wide-receiver semifinalists on the current ballot was most worthy of a bust in the Class of 2018. First-time eligible Randy Moss lapped the field, receiving 66 percent of the vote. Owens, a two-time finalist, was a distant second at 14 percent, followed by Isaac Bruce at nine percent.

As usual, the three Talk of Fame Network hosts were split in their voting, with Rick Gosselin and Clark Judge tabbing Moss and Ron Borges casting his ballot for Owens.

“A rolling stone gathers no Moss,” Borges said, “but it’s T.O.’s time this year.”

Owens was a finalist in both 2016 and 2017, his first two years of eligibility. But he was eliminated each year in the reduction vote from 15 finalists to 10. He played 16 seasons with five teams — the 49ers, Eagles, Cowboys, Bills and Bengals – and was a second-team NFL all-decade choice for the 2000s. Owens ranks eighth all-time in receptions (1,078), second in yards (15,943) and third in touchdowns (153). He also went to six Pro Bowls.

Moss played 14 seasons with five teams — the Vikings, Raiders, Patriots, Titans and 49ers – and was a first-team NFL all-decade choice for the 2000s. He ranks 15th all-time in receptions (982), third in yards (15,292) and second in touchdowns (156). Moss set an NFL single-season record with his 23 receiving touchdowns in 2007 and ranks second to Jerry Rice in both career 1,000-yard seasons (10) and 100-yard games (64). He went to six Pro Bowls.

“I look at the quality of catches, not the quantity,” Gosselin said. “What did the player do with the football after the catch? Only Jerry Rice did more with the football after the catch than Randy Moss.”

Bruce played 16 seasons with two teams, the Rams and 49ers. He ranks 13th all-time in receptions (1,024), fourth in yards (15,208) and 12th in touchdowns (91). He was a member of the St. Louis Rams’ Greatest Show on Turf that won the 2000 Super Bowl. He scored the game-winning TD on a 73-yard pass reception from Hall-of-Famer Kurt Warner with 1:54 remaining in a 23-16 triumph over the Titans.

The other two wide receivers in the semifinals who received scant support were Torry Holt of the Rams and Hines Ward of the Steelers.