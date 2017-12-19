Everson Walls on reaching Hall semis: “My timing is perfect”

Former cornerback Everson Walls is the only cornerback in NFL history to lead the league three times in interceptions, yet he’s never been a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Until now.

So what? So this is Walls’ 20th and last year of eligibility as a modern-era candidate — his last chance to move from one of the 27 semifinalists for the Hall’s Class of 2018 to the list of 15 finalists. And while he’s a longshot, he has momentum.

Which means … which means it could happen.

“I’m a new man,” Walls told the Talk of Fame Network of his selection as a semifinalist. “I could just die right now, and I’m good.”

Or maybe not.

As you can no doubt gather, Walls had trouble containing his enthusiasm for the Hall on our latest broadcast, and it’s easy to see why: He waited 25 years to get this far. Yet there’s no apparent reason in this — his last year of eligibility before he moves to the senior pile of candidates — that he took such an enormous step forward.

“It’s like my Dad said: ‘ I walked you down,’ ” Walls said. “OK? I had to walk down the process. Just as I planned it, of course: My last year of eligibility. I planned it just like that. With me, it’s all about timing … and I think my timing is perfect.”

No question about that. Had Walls not survived the first cut, his name would have moved to a pile of seniors so extensive that there are dozens of all-decade players out there who have never been discussed … and who have little or no hope of reaching Canton.

“I was extremely surprised (to hear my name called),” Walls said, “because I try not to think about this at all . Obviously, this is not my first time to be nominated … but (it is) to make it to this point. Usually, I’m out of it by now, and someone usually, arbitrarily tells me, ‘Hey, man, good job, but you’re outvoted once again,’ and you’re watching somebody else put on those gold jackets.

“This particular time I’m pleasantly surprised, and I think the hoopla around the whole thing is as exciting as anything. It’s got my family all excited. Everybody at Grambling State University (where he attended college) .. everyone who supported me. I call them Team Walls. Team Walls has got a lot more membership the last couple of weeks with this announcement.

“You try to sit back and chill, and let it organically take place. But when you got so many people pulling for you, especially your family, you can’t just sit back and be passive and idle about it.”