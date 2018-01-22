Championship Judgements: Get ready for a very Brady sequel

Super Bowl LII won’t be the coronation of Tom Brady. That happened this time last year. Nope, this one’s all about his canonization.

Maybe it happens. Maybe it doesn’t. I don’t know. But we just learned … again … why he’s a quarterback unlike any we’ve seen in decades.

Maybe ever.

I don’t care if he’s 40. I don’t care if he’s 50. Nobody plays quarterback better, and his last three big-game victories are proof. In Super Bowl XLIX, he rallied the Patriots from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Seattle. In Super Bowl LI, he rallied them from a 28-3 second-half hole to beat Atlanta. And now this … overcoming a 10-point fourth-quarter setback vs. the best pass defense in the league.

Without Edelman.

Without Gronk.

And with a laceration on his right hand that took 10 stitches to close.

Yet he’s on to his eighth Super Bowl in 16 seasons as the Patriots’ full-time quarterback (he missed all but one game in 2008), and put that in perspective. Hall-of-Famer Dan Marino went to one. Hall-of-Famers Dan Fouts and Warren Moon went to none. Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees? One each. Peyton Manning? Try four.

Add them up — Marino, Fouts, Moon, Rodgers, Brees and Manning — and you’re still one short of Brady, who has 11 more playoff wins (27) than runner-up Joe Montana (16) and 13 more than Terry Bradshaw, John Elway or Manning (14 each).

But that’s not all. At 40, Brady is likely to win the 2017 MVP award, with the Pro Football Writers Association last week announcing he was its winner. With many of those voters included in the Associated Press award, it’s a safe bet that Brady wins his third MVP trophy at an age when other quarterbacks are either retired or on the next tee.

Or both.

That’s not supposed to happen. But neither is a 40-year-old quarterback in his eighth Super Bowl — or as many as any other franchise in NFL history. But it has, and attention, copy desks everywhere: Get ready to wheel out the hyperboles. You’re going to need them the next two weeks.

YES, HISTORY MATTERS

The Eagles weren’t the only winner in Sunday’s NFC championship game. So was NFL history … and, my condolences, Vikings’ fans.

Minnesota had hoped to become the first team in league history to host a Super Bowl in its home stadium. Scratch that. It also hoped to become the first dome team in 13 tries to win a conference championship game in the great outdoors. Make that oh-for-two.

And, speaking of history, there’s this: The Patriots go to their third Super Bowl in four years for the second time in franchise history. They did it once before … in the 2004 season … vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. And they won, 24-21. Brady is 4-1 lifetime vs. Philadelphia, including 1-0 in the Super Bowl, with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions.

FIRST-AND-25

Defense is supposed to win championships, and, often it does. But not here. Not now. Minnesota and Jacksonville ranked 1-2 in overall defense this season, as well as 1-2 in scoring defense. Foles, rhymes with Montana. Next time you start talking about dynasties in the Super Bowl era, don’t begin with Pittsburgh. I know, the Steelers won four of them in six years, and that’s impressive. But New England has been to seven consecutive conference championship games … in the salary-cap era, no less … and is going to its third Super Bowl in four years … for the second time … with the same quarterback and head coach. That’s more than impressive. It’s astounding. Don’t tell me home-field advantage isn’t … well, an advantage in the playoffs. This was the fifth straight year the home team won championship games — in both conferences. Quote of the day came from the unlikeliest source: Patriots’ coach Bill Belichick. “(Brady’s) a tough guy. We all know that, all right? But we’re not talking about open-heart surgery here.” Thank you, Dr. Gregory House. Eagles’ defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz hoped to get the New York Giants’ job. He won’t. Minnesota offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will. And Shurmur just got schooled big time by Schwartz. He was absolutely unprepared for the blitzes Schwartz threw at him … and what’s new? In two playoff games and 18 series, Schwartz’s defense allowed two touchdowns and 17 points. Congratulations, Philadelphia. You just became America’s Team … at least for another two weeks. Two mistakes that should keep Doug Marrone up at night: 1) That delay-of-game penalty coming out of a timeout at the end of the first half — a gaffe that led to a 10-point turnaround. And 2) New England’s third-and-18 conversion in the second half. Jacksonville has the NFL’s best pass defense, and the Patriots didn’t have Rob Gronkowski. Yet the Patriots converted, en route to a touchdown. Just a hunch, but the Jaguars pick up that $19-million option on Blake Bortles. More Brady. He’s now 4-0 in the playoffs vs. defenses that rank first or second in fewest points allowed …with ratings of 100 or better in each game. More Brady, Part II: That makes him 8-0 in his career vs. Jacksonville, including 3-0 in the playoffs, with 19 touchdowns and two interceptions. Time to put out an APB on former Giants’ quarterback Jeff Hostetler. He’s the closest comparison we have in the Super Bowl-era to Nick Foles. Hostetler took over for the injured Phil Simms in Week 15 of the 1990 season and went 5-0 the rest of the way, with five TDs, no interceptions, a 57.3 completion rate and Since stepping in for the injured Carson Wenz, Foles is 4-1, with 8 touchdowns, two interceptions and three games with ratings of 100 or better. That makes the Patriots 3-4 in games officiated by Clete Blakeman. Conspiracy theorists already are pointing to New England’s one penalty (Jacksonville had six for 98 yards) as proof that officials tilt toward the Pats — and I don’t know what else to say, other than there’s as much chance of that happening as Hue Jackson winning NFL Coach of the Year. So enough already. The Jags were beaten by a better team and a better quarterback. Period. Don’t tell me Case Keenum cost Minnesota a Super Bowl. He didn’t. The Vikings’ defense did. It flat-out stunk, allowing 62 points the last six quarters of the playoffs. It surrendered 17 the previous 14 periods. So who quarterbacks Minnesota next season? Sam Bradford is an injury waiting to happen, Teddy Bridgewater hasn’t really played since August, 2016, and then there’s Keenum. All are unsigned for 2018. Guess that squelches those Jimmy Garoppolo sidebars. Guess it squelches Coughlin Effect sidebars, too. Memo to Mike Zimmer: Next time you might want to game-plan for Zach Ertz. Finally, we saw the NFL with players, not officials, deciding games … and hallelujah. There were a total of 13 penalties in Sunday’s games. Next Jalen Ramsey guarantee: I’ll get a tee time in Anywhere, USA this week. Guaranteed. Stephon Gilmore just earned that free-agent contract. Gotta hand it to Bortles. He came this close to turning into the 2012 version of Joe Flacco. He had no turnovers in the playoffs and, until Sunday, was 4-0 this season vs. quarterbacks who won Super Bowls (Ben Roethlisberger twice, Russell Wilson and Flacco). Then, of course, he ran into Brady, and that took care of one for the thumb. I heard Eagles’ fans chanting, “We want Brady” in the fourth quarter, and, yeah, I’d want him, too. But not on the other sidelines. Be careful what you wish for, people. With Matt Patricia going to Detroit and Josh McDaniel to Indianapolis … and with Bill O’Brien and Mike Vrabel already hired … one-eighth of next year’s head coaches will be from the Bill Belichick/Pats’ tree. Hey, if you can’t hire the coach, you hire the system … and maybe it works.

WINNERS

SAN FRANCISCO QB JIMMY GAROPPOLO. With New England going to Super Bowl LII, he earns $79,000 in bonuses. And if the Patriots win? Make it another $112,000.

PHILADELPHIA QB NICK FOLES. He had more yards passing (352) vs. the league’s top defense than Carson Wentz had vs. any opponent this season. Wentz’s best was 348 vs. Seattle.

CBS ANALYST TONY ROMO. He finally made it to a conference championship game.

PHILADELPHIA WR ALSHON JEFFERY. That makes nine touchdowns vs. Minnesota, his most vs. any opponent. And he did it in 10 games.

NEW ENGLAND WR DANNY AMENDOLA. No Gronk. No Edelman. No problem. All the guy’s done in two playoff games is catch a team-high 18 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns — or as many TDs as he had during the regular season. But that’s not all. He became just the third player in NFL history to score two fourth-period touchdowns in a playoff game and put up a higher passer rating (118.8) Sunday than Brady (108.4).

PHILADELPHIA RB LEGARRETTE BLOUNT. He has more playoff touchdowns (10) than Eric Dickerson (4), Walter Payton (2), Jim Brown (1) and Barry Sanders (1) combined. And now he plays the team that let him walk in the offseason.

NEW ENGLAND DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR MATT PATRICIA. He’s going to be a head coach, but first he’s going to another Super Bowl … largely because he found a way to plug the leaks in his defense. After getting gashed in the first half, the Patriots allowed no Jacksonville third-down conversions in the fourth quarter (oh-for-five).

NEW ENGLAND LB JAMES HARRISON. He’s still playing. The Steelers are not.

THE ELECTRIC SLIDE. It’s alive, and it’s headed to Super Bowl LII.

NBC. It could’ve had Blake Bortles in Super Bowl LII. Instead, it has Tom Brady.

CRISCO. The choice of Philadelphia police when it comes to keeping overzealous Eagles’ fans off lamp posts.

JACKSONVILLE QB BLAKE BORTLES. He not only isn’t an off-season punchline; he may pick up a $19 million check in a couple of months. Frankly, I don’t see how Jacksonville can’t pay the guy … not after these playoffs.

LOSERS

JACKSONVILLE CB JALEN RAMSEY. Joe Namath, he’s not. But Mike Mitchell? Getting warm.

MINNESOTA DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR GEORGE EDWARDS. Simple question: What was that?

DETROIT LIONS. Going to have to wait another couple of weeks for its next head coach.

“MINNESOTA MIRACLE” TRADEMARKS. No explanation necessary. Just 86 them.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS. See Detroit Lions.

NEW YORK. Giants’ fans get the Eagles. Jets’ fans get the Patriots. The countdown to spring training has begun.

MINNESOTA OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR PAT SHURMUR. His season is over, and this is his reward: He goes from a team with the league’s best defense (Minnesota) to one with the 31st-ranked unit (the New York Giants). Hey, look at it this way: It can’t be worse than what he had to sit through Sunday.

PATRIOTS’ HATERS. Two more weeks of suffering.

SUPER BOWL SCALPERS. The price of tickets just dropped from a high of $5,000-plus with the exit of the Vikings.

GRANDMA MILLIE. She hoped to celebrate her 100th birthday by seeing her beloved Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl LII. Sorry, Millie. Take all complaints to the next defensive staff meeting.