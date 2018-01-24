So who hoists the Lombardi Trophy?

And then there were two.

It took 266 games to eliminate 30 NFL teams this season and — surprise, surprise — the two top seeds advanced to the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots capturing the AFC crown (again) and the Philadelphia Eagles the NFC crown. So who will hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 4?

That’s the subject of our weekly Talk of Fame Network poll – will it be the Patriots or the Eagles? Here are your options:

New England Patriots: The Patriots captured their ninth consecutive AFC East title with a 13-3 record. New England finished first in the NFL in offense, 29th in defense and third in special teams. The Patriots were rewarded for their success with four Pro Bowl selections: quarterback Tom Brady, fullback James Develin, tight end Rob Gronkowski and special-teams ace Matthew Slater. Brady led the NFL with his 4,577 passing yards and finished second with 32 TD passes. The Patriots eliminated the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC playoffs and now will be playing in their 10th Super Bowl. They are looking for their an NFL-record-tying sixth Lombardi Trophy.

Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles captured their first NFC East crown in four years with a 13-3 record. Philadelphia finished seventh in the NFL in offense, fourth in defense and 13th in special teams. The Eagles were rewarded for their success with six Pro Bowl selections: quarterback Carson Wentz, tight end Zach Ertz, tackle Lane Johnson, guard Brandon Brooks, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and safety Malcolm Jenkins. Wentz led the NFL with 33 TD passes despite missing the final 2 ½ games of the season with a knee injury. Nick Foles has replaced him and engineered upset playoff victories over the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles will be making their third trip to the Super Bowl looking for their first victory.

Vote now!