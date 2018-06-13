A QB worthy of college HOF Class of 2019? It’s Vince Young

The College Football Hall of Fame will announce its Class of 2019 this winter and if there’s a quarterback included in that class, it should be Vince Young of Texas.

So say the listeners and readers of the Talk of Fame Network, who in our most recent poll overwhelmingly voted Young the best quarterback candidate on the 2018 slate. Young received 47.9 percent of the vote to easily outdistance Pitt’s Matt Cavanaugh at 14.9 percent and Nebraska’s Eric Crouch at 13.2 percent.

Michael Bishop of Kansas State, Tim Couch of Kentucky, Cade McNown of UCLA, Carson Palmer of Southern Cal, Jake Plummer of Arizona State and Antwaan Randle-El or Indiana all finished with single-digit support.

Young was a first-team All-America in 2005 after leading the Longhorns to a national title. He won both the Maxwell and Davey O’Brien awards in becoming the first NCAA FBS history to pass for 3,000 and rush for 1,000 in a single season. Young became a first-round draft pick of the Tennessee Titans and went on to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2006.

The three Talk of Fame Network hosts were in rare agreement with the poll results. Ron Borges, Rick Gosselin and Clark Judge all cast their ballots for Young.

“If this is only about what you did in college it seems to me that no one can catch Vince Young,” Borges said. “That was USC’s problem and it’s the same for everyone else on this list, deserving though a number of them also may be.”

Cavanaugh was the All-America quarterback in 1976 after leading Pitt to a national championship. He led the Panthers to three consecutive bowl wins and was the game MVP of both the 1977 Sugar and 1977 Gator Bowls. Cavanaugh finished second all-time in school history in total yards (3,916) to Tony Dorsett.

Crouch was the All-America quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner in 2001 after leading the Huskers to a national championship. He posted a 42-9 career starting record, taking Nebraska to four consecutive bowl games. He set an NCAA record for career rushing TDs by a quarterback with 59.