The Pro Football Hall of Fame senior committee will meet later this month to determine its one candidate for the Class of 2019.
This summer the Talk of Fame Network conducted a series of polls of seniors deserving of that nomination in an attempt to show just how difficult the process is. We offered up 48 worthy candidates in the series of five polls and received in excess of 5,500 votes. We decided to have a run off of the winners of those polls … plus a wild-card entry to form a six-player field.
The winners were outside linebackers Maxie Baughan and Andy Russell, quarterback Roman Gabriel, offensive tackle Joe Jacoby and guard Duke Slater. The wild card we added was cornerback Pat Fischer, who received the second most votes in the five polls but lost in his poll to Gabriel. So here’s the slate. Tell us who deserves the one senior nomination for the Class of 2019:
Maxie Baughan. Dick Butkus, Ray Nitschke, Dave Robinson, Tommy Nobis and Larry Morris were the NFL NFL all-decade linebackers for the 1960s. They went to a combined 12 Pro Bowls that decade. Baughan himself went to nine Pro Bowls in the 1960s – four more than any of the all-decade linebackers. But not only was he passed over as an all-decade selection, he’s been passed over by the Hall of Fame. He’s never even been a finalist. A second-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1960, Baughan became a walk-in starter at outside linebacker for an NFL championship team and one of only three rookies selected to the Pro Bowl that season. He would go to the Pro Bowl in five of his six seasons with the Eagles, then was traded to the Rams. George Allen named him as his defensive captain and Baughan would go to the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons with the Rams.
Pat Fischer. Voted one of the 70 greatest Redskins and a member of the franchise’s Ring of Honor. Fischer played 17 seasons and 213 games at cornerback, which was at the record for his position at the time of his retirement. He intercepted 56 career passes, which ranks 18th all-time and ninth among pure corners. That ties him with Lem Barney, a Hall of Famer, and Charles Woodson, a soon-to-be Hall of Famer. Fischer overcame a huge obstacle – his size (5-9, 170 pounds) to go to three Pro Bowls and set an NFL record for cornerbacks with his 16 fumble recoveries. He has never been a Hall of Fame finalist.
Roman Gabriel. The NFL MVP in 1969. From 1967-1970, Gabriel quarterbacked the Los Angeles Rams to a 41-11-4 record and was voted to three Pro Bowls. He was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 1973 and led the NFL that season with 3,219 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. He was voted the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year that year and was sent to his fourth Pro Bowl. He passed for 29,444 yards and 201 touchdowns in his career and also rushed for 1,304 yards and 30 more scores. Gabriel has never been a Hall of Fame finalist.
Joe Jacoby. A 1980s NFL all-decade selection at offensive tackle. An undrafted college free agent, Jacoby was a walk-in starter at left tackle and became a fixture on one of the most recognizable offensive lines in NFL history, the Hogs of the Washington Redskins. Jacoby’s blocking helped the Redskins win three Super Bowls. He played left tackle in the first two and right tackle in the third and final Super Bowl in 1991. The counter trey was the signature play of the Joe Gibbs’ championship era and Jacoby was a key element, pulling from his left tackle position to make a lead block on the right side of the line. Jacoby has been a three-time Hall of Fame finalist.
Andy Russell. Russell arrived in Pittsburgh in 1963 during the pre-Super Bowl era. Translation: bad football. After a two-year stint in the military in 1964-65, Russell returned to start the final 11 seasons of his career. He was the team MVP one season (1971) and the team’s defensive MVP in two others (1968, 1970). Russell served as defensive captain of the Steelers the final 10 seasons of his career and went to the Pro Bowl the final six years of his career. He started on two Super Bowl champions.
Duke Slater. The Jackie Robinson of the NFL. He was the first African-American lineman in NFL history and played 10 seasons, earning all-pro honors six times. He missed only one game in his career – a 1924 game against the Kansas City Blues because blacks were prohibited from playing in Missouri. In 1927, when NFL owners discussed banning black players, eight of the nine African-American players disappeared from pro football. Slater was the lone exception — and he remained the league’s only African-American player from 1927-29. He became a charter member of the College Football Hall of Fame in 1951 and was a two-time Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist.
Vote now!
1 Comment
Gil Brandt’s July 19, 2019 statement on former Kansas City Chiefs safety Johnny Robinson for 2019 Senior Candidate for Pro Football Hall of Fame
“Johnny Robinson was drafted number three overall in the 1960 NFL draft, and was the Dallas Texans first selection in the AFL draft. He began his career on offense and was a very productive back and receiver. He was then moved to defense, and I cannot think of anyone else who made that change and played so well so quickly. He was very athletic, and his range and recognition made him an outstanding safety. In fact, I believe him to be one of the 100 best football players ever, regardless of position.”
Gil Brandt, NFL.com Senior Analyst
Johnny Robinson
Safety, Kansas City Chiefs (1960-1972)
Drafted 1st Round, 3rd Overall Pick in 1960
7x Pro Bowls Selections (6x API First Teams) (voted back then by coaches and players only)
6x First Team All Pro Selections
2x Second Team All Pro Selections
8x All Pro /All AFL in 10 seasons as safety. (first 2yrs. played offense)
3 AFL Championships ’62, ’66 ’69
Super Bowl IV Championship (Played with broken ribs) (played Super Bowl I and IV)
2x Interceptor of the Year ’66, ’70 (AFL & NFL)
Most Interception Return Yards Leader ’69
6 Top Ten Finishes: Interceptions ’65, ’66, ’67, ’68, ’69, ’70
4 Top Ten Finishes: Interception Return Yards ’65, ’66, ’69, ’70
57 Career Interceptions ( unbelievable 5.7 avg in 10 years) (3rd on all-time list at retirement)
Interception Return Yards: 741
18 career touchdowns
Pro Football Hall of Fame’s AFL All- Time Team
Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Combined Team of the Decade 1960s
Pro Football Hall of Fame’s First All Pro First Team
6x Hall of Fame Finalist
All Time Super Bowl Team, Nominee
Considered one of the most effective pass interceptor of all time (only played 10 yrs defense / first 2 yrs on offense)
The Chiefs had a record of 35-1-1 when Robinson made an interception in the game. A real impact player. He made an interceptions in all three AFL Championships and in Super Bowl IV.
5x Interception leader of the Chiefs
His Team never lost a game to the Raiders, Chargers, Oilers, Broncos, Patriots, Jets or Dolphins when Robinson intercepted in a game.
Kansas City Chiefs All Time Team
Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame
Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame
LSU Sports Hall of Fame
LSU Team of the Century
LSU National Championship Football Team
Since retirement, Johnny Robinson opened a home for troubled youth. He owns and operates the Johnny Robinson’s Boys Home located in Monroe, Louisiana and is there working every day. His life has been devoted to helping troubled kids. This is in line with the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s credos of public service of giving back to the communities. This is an opportunity for the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame to shine a positive light on itself buy spotlighting yet another example of one of its former star players being an upstanding, solid, contributing citizen, by promoting the cause Robinson cares so much about and one of which the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame seems to care greatly — troubled youth. A Hall of Fame induction, and the attendant publicity that goes with it, is a great opportunity for this. Johnny Robinson has lived a Hall of Fame life!
Johnny Robinson is every bit as deserving of Hall of Fame induction as any player who has ever achieved that honor. Simply put, Robinson has a gaudy resume and his accolades and play demonstrate that he is truly worthy of induction.
He has received many endorsements for 2019 HOF induction from
Lance Alworth, Don Maynard, Bobby Bell, Tom Flores, and many other players, coaches, sports media and authors.
“Simply put, Johnny Robinson is one of the greatest safeties that I ever faced. In fact, I can’t think of any that I’ve seen in the 50 years since that have been better. When we ran cross patterns against Kansas City, I knew that I was going to get hit hard. I had to prepare myself specifically for him, both mentally and physically. Johnny Robinson absolutely deserves to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”
Lance Alworth, Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 1978 & Member of the AFL All-Time Team