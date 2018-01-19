Accorsi, Casserly believe HOF time has come for Kramer, Jacoby

Jerry Kramer’s time has come. So, too, has Joe Jacoby’s. That is the opinion of long-time NFL general managers Ernie Accorsi and Charlie Casserly, who share their opinions on that and many other of this year’s Hall-of-Fame nominees this on this week’s Talk of Fame Network broadcast.

Kramer and Jacoby are among six offensive linemen who are Hall-of-Fame finalists, a field composed of field of 15 modern players, two senior nominees (Kramer and former Houston Oilers’ linebacker Robert Brazile) and contributor category nominee Bobby Beathard.

Accorsi tells the Talk of Fame Network that Kramer and Hall-of-Fame tackle Forrest Gregg were the two best linemen on Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packer dynasty of the 1960s that was powered by the classic “Packer Sweep’’ led by Kramer. Kramer’s five All-Pro selections, five NFL championship rings in 11 years and inclusion on the NFL’s 50th anniversary team all strongly argue his case.

“I hope he gets in,’’ Accorsi said of the 81-year-old Kramer, a finalist for a record 11th time 20 years after his last nomination. “I really do. I just think it’s time for him.’’

Casserly feels the same way about Jacoby, the Redskins’ tackle who was the only member of their multiple Super Bowl winning “Hogs’’ to start throughout Washington’s decade-long run at the top of the NFL.

“Joe did things you don’t see a left tackle do,’’ said Casserly, who was a Super Bowl winning GM courtesy of Jacoby and the Hogs. “He was a dominant run blocker. He blocked L.T. (Lawrence Taylor(, Reggie White, and Bruce Smith. He was an integral part of championship teams.’’

Another guy both agreed on was Ravens’ linebacker Ray Lewis, who is a Hall-of-Fame finalist in his first year of eligibility. Said Accorsi, “Ray was the quickest linebacker I’ve ever seen in my career. In the (Giants-Ravens) Super Bowl we couldn’t get anybody to him. As he got older, he got bigger and became more punishing. He could have been an All-Pro outside linebacker, but he had more impact in the middle. I’ve never seen a body like him with that quickness.’’

Also guesting on this week’s broadcast is Hall-of-Fame voter Mark Craig of the Minneapolis Star Tribune to relive the Vikings’ last-second defeat of New Orleans and project their chances this weekend of becoming the first Super Bowl host team to play a Super Bowl in its own stadium.

