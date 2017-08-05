Andersen finds HOF weekend “intimidating…overwhelming”

CANTON, Ohio_Morten Andersen became just the second pure kicker elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in February.

It took six months before the honor finally hit him.

“The build-up has been six months since the Super Bowl,” Andersen said. “When it finally gets here, there’s a realization that you actually belong. It’s very humbling.”

Andersen was certainly deserving. He played more games (382) and scored more points (2,544) and kicked more field goals (565) than any player in NFL history. He was voted to seven Pro Bowls and was named to the all-decade teams for two decades (1980s & 1990s). Yet Andersen had to wait five years and four trips to the finals before receiving his bust.

“I keep waiting for someone to tap me on the shoulder and say, `We’ve made a terrible mistake,’” said Andersen, who joined Jan Stenerud as the only pure placekickers enshrined.

Andersen and his fellow classmates – Terrell Davis, Kenny Easley, Jerry Jones, Jason Taylor, LaDainian Tomlinson and Kurt Warner – have been feted all weekend. There was the the photo shoot with the returning 130 Hall of Famers Friday morning, the Nitschke Luncheon in the afternoon and, of course, the gold jacket presentation Friday night. The induction speeches come Saturday night.

“When we took a picture with the other gold jackets and it was overwhelming,” Andersen said. “It was intimidating a little bit. Jim Brown is standing right there. Then I sat next to Roger Staubach at the Nitschke luncheon. It’s overwhelming. These are guys I looked up to and emulated. It takes some time to digest all this because the moment is so big.”