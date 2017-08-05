Andersen’s foot delivers a HOF message

CANTON, Ohio –Morten Andersen waited 26 years to deliver a message at his induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Andersen is the NFL’s all-time leading scorer but still had to wait five years into his Hall-of-Fame eligibility to become only the second pure placekicker enshrined in Canton. He became the first kicker enshrined since Jan Stenerud in 1991.

“I believe my induction sends a clear message that the position of the specialist is important, relevant and undeniable,” Andersen said. “Hopefully more will find their way into the Hall of Fame.”

Andersen played more games (382) than any player in NFL history over his 26 seasons on his way to scoring 2,544 points. He kicked a record 565 field goals and was named to the NFL all-decade team for both the 1980s and 1990s.

The Hall of Fame had shunned kickers for years since the induction of Stenerud. But Canton welcomed its first pure punter, Ray Guy, in 2014, and now its second placekicker.

Does this, in fact, open the door for more kickers?

“I was asked the same question 26 years ago,” Stenerud told the NFL Network. “The rules are the football are that points and field goals are important to football. Maybe the next one will come a little bit quicker.”