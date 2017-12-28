Should Steve Atwater be next safety inducted into the HOF?

With a week to go before this year’s list of finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame is announced, Talk of Fame Network visited with first-team All-Decade safety Steve Atwater, who is one of seven defensive backs who are semi-finalists this year.

During an 11-year NFL career Atwater was named to eight Pro Bowls, won two Super Bowls rings and joined Green Bay’s LeRoy Butler as a starter on the All-Decade team of the ‘90s. Unlike Butler however, Atwater has been a finalist before and is back to take another run at the road to Canton.

“It was disappointing,’’ Atwater said of not being elected in the past. “I’m hoping to get that knock on the door. It would be the pinnacle of my career.’’

One thing Atwater believes may help safeties like himself and Butler is the election last year as a senior nominee of Kenny Easley. Safety is the most under represented position in the Hall of Fame, it having been several decades since the last pure safety was voted in before Easley’s election. In Atwater’s opinion “That helped all the safeties’ chances. In his speech he mentioned all the safeties who have been waiting a long time. He made people dig under the hood a little bit. I’m hoping one day to get that knock on the door.’’

One guy recently visited with a multitude of Los Angeles Rams who did get that knock and he came to our Talk of Fame studios to tell the stories behind the stories of the Rams’ greatest players.

Author Jay Paris has written a new book, “Game of My Life Rams,’’ in which he visits with many of the greatest Rams in history, both in L.A. and St. Louis. With the Rams having returned both to L.A. and the playoffs this year it seemed perfect timing to recall the Rams’ most glorious players. Who was the toughest of them all?

In Paris’ opinion it was very likely Hall of Fame defensive end Jack Youngblood, who recalls in the book that he played not only in the playoffs but also in the Pro Bowl with a broken leg.

“He said he didn’t want to give up the trip to Hawaii,’’ Paris told our Talk of Fame guys.

In addition to taking a final look at the 27 Hall of Fame semi-finalists, Clark Judge states the case for Ray Lewis, who most people believe will be elected in February in his first year of eligibility. Clark compares Lewis to Dick Butkus, who many feel was the greatest middle linebacker of all time, and argues forcefully for his election on the first ballot.

Our Dr. Data, Rick Gosselin, chimes in on a different matter. Rick believes it would be unwise to dismiss the Super Bowl chances of teams like the Eagles and Vikings just because they are now being led by second string quarterbacks Nick Foles and Case Keenum. As Goose points out, “since 2000, four NFL teams have reached the Super Bowl with a quarterback who was not their opening day starter and two of those won Lombardi trophies.’’

