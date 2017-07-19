The bar set high for Titans rookie WR Corey Davis in 2017

The Tennessee Titans liked Corey Davis enough to select him with the fifth overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft, the first wide receiver off the board.

The listeners and readers of the Talk of Fame Network like Davis as much as the Titans did.

We asked our followers in last week’s poll which rookie wide receiver would have the best NFL season in 2017 and Davis was the overwhelming winner with 83 percent of the vote. None of the other seven candidates could garner double figures. Buffalo’s Zay Jones was next with only six percent support.

A lightly-recruited two-star recruit out of high school, Davis blossomed in his four years at Western Michigan, becoming the only player in FBS history with 300 career catches, 5,000 yards and 50-plus touchdowns. His 5,285 career receiving yards stand as a FBS record.

Davis became a consensus All-America in 2016 on the strength of his 97-catch, 1,500-yard, 19-TD season. Those 19 touchdowns led all NCAA receivers. Western Michigan plays in the Mid-American Conference, but caliber of competition was of no concern to the Titans. This is a non-Power 5 conference that has produced Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Khalil Mack.

Two of the Talk of Fame Network hosts agreed with the poll’s results. Ron Borges and Rick Gosselin both cast their ballots for Davis.

“Corey Davis is the fans choice and the Titans’ choice of all the receivers in this draft,” Borges said. “He’ll be (Marcus) Mariota’s choice, too, which is why he’s my choice.”

Clark Judge, the other show host, voted for John Ross, the third receiver taken in the draft with the ninth overall selection by the Cincinnati Bengals. Ross ran himself into the Top 10 with a 4.22 40 at the NFL scouting combine.

“The Bengals suffered with the losses of Mohamed Sanu and Marvin Jones in the same year (2016) and learned a lesson from it,” Judge said. “So Ross becomes the perfect fit here. He essentially becomes Jones, meaning: A deep threat who fills a need. But he also has a quarterback who can get him the deep ball, so there’s opportunity.”