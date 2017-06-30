Jim Marshall’s Canton quest “a problem that needs fixing”

Former Minnesota defensive end Jim Marshall is not in the Hall of Fame. But with Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, the Vikings believe the time is right to make that change.

And they’ve already started with the campaign.

Vikings’ ownership started at the annual league meetings by pushing Marshall’s candidacy behind the scenes. But now it’s Hall-of-Fame coach Bud Grant who’s stepped up efforts, calling Marshall’s exclusion from Canton “one of the big injustices in football.”

And he may be right.

But Marshall is one of many qualified seniors not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and that’s a problem that its senior committee faces annually. It can nominate no more than two candidates every other year, and, with two up in August, the Vikings are taking no chances.

They want Marshall to be one of them, and Hall-of-Fame voter Mark Craig of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune explains why:

http://www.startribune.com/vikings-make-push-to-get-jim-marshall-into-pro-football-hall-of-fame/431149933/