Jim Marshall’s Canton quest “a problem that needs fixing”

Former Minnesota defensive end Jim Marshall is not in the Hall of Fame. But with Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, the Vikings believe the time is right to make that change.
And they’ve already started with the campaign.
Vikings’ ownership started at the annual league meetings by pushing Marshall’s candidacy behind the scenes. But now it’s Hall-of-Fame coach Bud Grant who’s stepped up efforts, calling Marshall’s exclusion from Canton “one of the big injustices in football.”
And he may be right.
But Marshall is one of many qualified seniors not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and that’s a problem that its senior committee faces annually. It can nominate no more than two candidates every other year, and, with two up in August, the Vikings are taking no chances.
They want Marshall to be one of them, and Hall-of-Fame voter Mark Craig of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune explains why:
I’ve never been sold on the idea that Jim Marshall belongs in the HoF, never mind that his omission is an injustice of some kind. He was never once named a 1st team all pro by any organization, is not on any all decade teams despite having his career line up well for such consideration, and went to only two pro bowls — and that 0/2/none profile would be the worst for any non-skill player from the pro bowl era in the HoF if he ever got in. He was for most of his career the third best d-lineman on his own team (behind Alan Page and Carl Eller, and the latter took forever to be elected). He was also undersized and reportedly vulnerable against the run, something that was apparently exploited in Super Bowls. The only argument he conceivably has is a long consecutive game streak, but if that’s all you need for HoF membership, we’ll need to get folks like Jeff Feagles, Ray Brown, Ricky Proehl, and Bill Romanowski into the Canton mix as well.
I think the Vikings would be far better served pushing safety Joey Browner for the HoF instead. He just dropped into the Senior pool and has solid 4/6/80s honors at a position poorly represented in Canton.