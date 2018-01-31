Charley Casserly: Time is now for the Hall to admit Jacoby

Former Washington tackle Joe Jacoby is one of 15 modern-era finalists for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018, and let’s be honest: Reaching the finish line will be tough. It’s not only that he’s up against a star-laden field of candidates. It’s that he’s up against the clock, too.

Because this is Jacoby’s 20th — and last — year of eligibility as a modern-era candidate, it’s now or never. Either he makes it to Canton this weekend, or his name moves into the senior pool — where the list of qualified candidates is so deep that his candidacy could be lost forever.

With that in mind, we asked former Redskins’ GM Charley Casserly to make a last-minute pitch on behalf of his former player, and he was only too willing to oblige.

“When we looked at him,” said Casserly, now an analyst with the NFL Network, on a recent Talk of Fame Network broadcast, “and, of course, Russ Grimm is already in Canton, but it was Russ Grimm/JoeJacoby … Joe Jacoby/Russ Grimm. To me, we looked at them as the same player. They were a tandem.

“Now, Jacoby played tackle, (and) tackle’s a tougher position than guard. So you can say that maybe Joe had the edge right there. And some people felt Joe did have the edge.”

Maybe. But on paper, they sure do look like the same guy. Like Jacoby, Grimm was a starter on three Super Bowl champions. Like Jacoby, he was chosen to four consecutive Pro Bowls. Like Jacoby, he was named to four All-Pro teams. Like Jacoby, he was an all-decade choice. And, like Jacoby, he is a member of the Redskins’ Ring of Fame.

But, unlike Jacoby, Grimm is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Jacoby is not. In fact, he wasn’t even a finalist until his name surfaced in the 18th year of eligibility … and then he became a Top-10 finalist. But his candidacy stalled last year, with Jacoby failing to make the first cut to 10, and losing momentum is no way to approach your last year of eligibility.

Yet that’s where Jacoby is.

So Casserly made an impassioned plea for someone he believes has been unjustly overlooked — mostly because he was such an important figure of the “Hogs,” the Redskins’ offensive line that played a leading role in a 10-year run of success that included four Super Bowl appearances. In fact, when Casserly was asked if he were building an offensive line, which of the two he’d choose first — Jacoby or Grimm — he didn’t hesitate.

“Jacoby,” he said. “You start with the left tackle, OK?”

And that’s where Jacoby did start for the Redskins’ first three Super Bowls. By 1991, however, he had moved to right tackle and started on the club that beat Buffalo in Super Bowl XXVI.

“During that 10-year period(1982-91),” said Casserly, “Joe was our only ‘Hog’ who was able to start all of those 10 seasons and be the starter at the start and at the end of the season for those 10 years. Started at left tackle, started a right tackle during that period of time.

“The ’91 team, which was the last Super Bowl team he was on … in 19 games they gave up nine sacks — and only seven to the starting quarterback. Now that was when you’re playing the Giants, led by their great front with Lawrence Taylor; the Eagles, led by Reggie White and his crew; the Bills, led by Bruce Smith, and you guys remember the Houston Oilers’ great tandem of defensive ends, Sean Jones and William Fuller. So he played against a lot of great players.

“So, now, here’s the other thing: Normally, when you look at left tackles, and the Pro Bowlers that we look at nowadays, you say, ‘They’re great pass blockers.’ Not many of them could run block. Well, Joe did things you don’t see many tackles do now.

“You don’t see a dominant run blocker at left tackle. Joe was a dominant run blocker at left tackle. Joe was a very good pass blocker at left tackle. And then, on our signature play, called the Counter Trey, where the running back would start in one direction and turn and go to the opposite direction, you’d pull the backside guard and tackle.

“That meant Joe Jacoby pulled all the way across the formation, turned downfield and had to block the linebacker or a safety. Now, tell me the tackle in football that can do that now. There isn’t anybody who could do those three things the way he did. So Joe was a key member of our team during our period.”

What makes Jacoby extraordinary is that he wasn’t even drafted. He was a college free agent whom coach Joe Gibbs first targeted as a defensive lineman. But thanks to then-offensive-line coach Joe Bugel, Jacoby was moved to the offensive line in his rookie season (1981) where he settled in as a starter at left tackle ahead of No. 1 pick, Mark May, who was shifted to guard.

One year later, the Redskins were Super Bowl champions.

“And I’m not sure we win the Super Bowl,” Casserly said, “if we don’t have a left tackle named Joe Jacoby to man that left side of the offensive line.”

Jacoby’s task this weekend is tough. There are five offensive linemen among the 15 modern-era candidates, and all are all-decade choices — including another left tackle, Tony Boselli, who was a top-10 finalist a year ago. While all could cancel each other out, the smart money is on one of the two tackles making it — with left tackles inducted four of the past six years.

“It’s tough when you have that situation,” said Casserly. “Probably all five of the guys deserve to be in the Hall of Fame at some point in their careers. The problem is Joe is down to the 11th hour … and it’s 11:59 of the last hour.”