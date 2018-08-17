Champ Bailey is convinced he is a 1st ballot Hall of Famer

Champ Bailey believes he shouldn’t have to wait long for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“I objectively think I should be a first ballot Hall of Famer,’’ Bailey, a 12-time Pro Bowl selection, told Talk of Fame Network this week. “But it’s not up to me.’’

The former Denver Bronco and Washington Redskin cornerback is hoping to become only the sixth pure cornerback in NFL history to be enshrined in Canton in his first year of eligibility when the Hall’s panel of 48 voters selects the Class of 2019 the day before Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta next February. Bailey told our Talk of Fame co-hosts (and Hall of Fame voters) Ron Borges, Rick Gosselin and Clark Judge he would not follow the lead of disgruntled 2018 inductee Terrell Owens and boycott his own induction ceremony if he failed to win entry his first year but admitted, “Will I be mad? A little mad. But I got to get over it. …It’s more about that moment in time. You feel you should be voted in. It’s tough. That’s what makes the Hall of Fame so exclusive. I understand that.’’

Bailey was a five-time All-Pro, an All-Decade selection, a member of the Broncos 50th anniversary team and a guy who says he was “blessed’’ to have had Hall of Famer Darrell Green as a teammate when he first entered the NFL in Washington to show him the ropes

“He told me your hands are great but your feet are better,’’ Bailey said when asked the most important thing he learned from Green about playing corner in the NFL. “I was fortunate to have someone like that teach me the game.’’

Bailey tells Talk of Fame how Peyton Manning made covering Marvin Harrison so difficult, why Randy Moss was “one of a kind’’ and Owens was “a beast.’’ He also reveals who gave him the most problems in coverage and why.

Speaking of coverage, ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio joins us to discuss his new book “Philly Special: The Inside Story of how the Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl Championship.’’ Paolantonio writes not only of how the Eagles did it but, from the perspective of a long-time Philadelphia resident how their stirring victory over the Patriots affected his family, his friends and his neighbors.

Boston Herald football writer Karen Guregian also drops by as part of our ongoing visits to each NFL city to explore who people there believe is the most deserving Hall of Fame candidate. While many feel in Boston its AFL leading scorer and former league MVP Gino Cappelletti but Guregian has her own surprise choice – Rob Gronkowski.

“He’s been an elite player since he came into the league,’’ Guregian argues. “He potentially could be the best of all-time.’’

Her second choice might also surprise you – kicker Adam Vinatieri.

“He’s almost as responsible as anyone for those (first three) Super Bowl wins,’’ Guregian said.

Our three Hall of Fame voters also handicap the Senior Committee selection, which had a field of 23 finalist of which only one name could emerge. Rick and Ron are both on the committee and each had his favorites.

Rick brings the data in his Dr. Data segment and it isn’t encouraging for the Cleveland Browns. According to Rick, Cleveland must overcome not only its sad recent history but also the HBO “Hardknocks’’ jinx.

