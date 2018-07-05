Do the Dallas Cowboys need a franchise receiver?

The offseason departures of Dez Bryant and Jason Witten from the Dallas Cowboys will be costly to quarterback Dak Prescott. The two veteran Pro Bowl pass catchers combined for 43 percent of Dak Prescott’s completions a year ago, 42 percent of his yards and 50 percent of his touchdowns in a 9-7 season. His go-to guys are now gone.

So, for the first time in ages, the Cowboys will enter a season without a Pro Bowl candidate on the flank. Will that slow their pursuit of the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East? Not necessarily, writes Rick Gosselin in the Dallas Morning News. Recent history says Jason Garrett and his Cowboys should not fear the unknown. Read on:

