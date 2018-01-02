State Your Case: Is dominant decade Torry Holt’s HOF ticket?

If production is the measuring stick for a wide receiver, few can measure up to Pro Football Hall of Fame semi-finalist Torry Holt.

“His first 10 years were the best in the history of the league of any receiver,’’ insists Mike Martz, Holt’s old coach and the designer of “The Greatest Show on Turf’’ that lifted Holt and the St. Louis Rams to record-breaking heights between 1999 and 2001. “How does that not get him in, in and of itself?’’

That’s a good question, one Hall of Fame voters are facing this year and may for several more to come.

Holt is now a Hall of Fame semi-finalist for the third straight season and his case for induction is bolstered by Martz’s claim, which happens to be true.

Holt played 11 years in the NFL, the first 10 of which were with a Rams teams on which he became the only receiver in NFL history to put up six straight seasons of 1,300 or more receiving yards. He also became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 10,000 receiving yards and 11,000 receiving yards, finally ending his career with 13,382 yards (16th all-time) and 920 receptions.

Just as remarkable as those aggregate numbers are is the fact that the only seasons in which Torry Holt did NOT have at least 1,000 receiving yards were his rookie year and his final season, an injury-plagued one in Jacksonville in which he was a shadow of what he had been for the previous decade.

Twice Holt led the NFL in receiving yards (2000, 2003) and both times he AVERAGED over 100 yards per game (102.2 yards in 2000 and 106 yards in 2003). Not surprisingly, Holt’s receiving yards per game career average of 77.4 ranks sixth all time. That is what production is all about.

Jerry Rice is universally considered to be the greatest receiver of all-time. Like Holt, the numbers Rice put up over a career that spanned nearly twice as long as Holt’s (20 seasons to Holt’s 11) are remarkable. But Holt’s career numbers compare favorably to Rice’s in any way?

Thanks for asking because as a matter of fact they do.

Rice is the all-time leader in receptions, yards and touchdowns by a wide margin but Holt holds the lead on him in two areas, which when you’re talking about Jerry Rice speaks loudly for you. When it comes to receptions per game played and yardage per game played, Holt leads him in both.

Holt averaged 5.3 receptions per game to Rice’s 5.1 and 77.4 yards per game to Rice’s 75.6. That doesn’t make him Jerry Rice because Rice lasted nearly twice as long as Holt but it just might make him a Hall of Famer.

A member of the 2000 All-Decade team and a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, Torry Holt was one of that decade’s dominate players. When he retired he was in the top 10 all-time in receiving yards despite playing in an offense for much of his career where Martz was spreading the ball between Holt, Hall of Fame semi-finalist Isaac Bruce, Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk and several other receivers.

Whether a decade of dominance is enough to win induction into pro football’s most exclusive club is a good question that will be asked later today, when this year’s Hall of Fame finalist are announced, and for as long as it takes for Torry Holt’s production to be recognized. Until then he’ll look back on those years and know what it meant to set an NFL record for receptions in a single decade (868).

‘In my 11 years I was top five for a decade,’’ Holt told Talk of Fame Network recently. “I took pride in that. (Opposing) guys would bring out two, three pairs of shows before the game to try and figure out how to cover us.’’

Judging by the numbers Torry Holt put up on them, maybe they should have brought four or five.