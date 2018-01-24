Podcast: Dungy recalls Ty Law manhandling Marvin Harrison

Tony Dungy’s third installment on this week’s Talk of Fame Network podcast recalls not a triumph but bitter defeat – the Indianapolis Colts’ 24-14 loss to the New England Patriots in the 2003 AFC Championship game.

Dungy believed his team was ready to play that day but the Patriots attacked his receivers with a very physical approach, especially from Hall of Fame finalist cornerback Ty Law. Dungy tells TOF listeners he was shocked at the way the game was officiated. Or not officiated.

You’ll be equally shocked to learn how many examples of calls not made the Colts turned into the league office after that game. Calls not only that should have gone against the Patriots but also ones that should have been flagged on Dungy’s Colts.

“There were no whistles after the ball was snapped,’’ Dungy recalls. “Nothing was called.’’

Dungy goes on to discuss how that affected the future of pro football after the league adopted what has come to be known as “the Ty Law,’’ minimizing how fiercely defensive backs could manhandle – or not – opposing receivers.

Dungy also recalls how he learned three years after the @003 tile game loss that the Colts were getting rid of kicker Mike Vanderjagt and planned to replace him with long-time Patriots’ kicking hero Adam Vinatieri. Vinatieri kicked five field goals in that 24-14 Colts’ loss but three years later would do the same for the Colts. How that signing came to be left Dungy “flabbergasted.’’ Listen in and you’ll learn why. Subscribe and you’ll receive our daily podcast automatically downloaded to your files.

Today’s show and all our podcasts are available for free download on iTunes:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/talk-of-fame-podcast/id1337217347?mt=2

Or at VOKALnow.com site:

https://vokalnow.com/shows/talk-of-fame