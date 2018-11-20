Dwight Freeney: Here’s “the problem” with today’s NFL

Dwight Freeney was one of the NFL’s most accomplished pass rushers, ranking 18th all-time with 125-1/2 sacks — including a league-high 16 in 2004. But he was more than that. He was one of its most decorated pass rushers, too.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All-Pro and a Super Bowl champion, Freeney was chosen to the 2000s’ all-decade team as a first-team defensive end … and for good reason. He was fast. He was quick. He was relentless. And he was productive.

But now, as a retired player, he’s stubborn, insisting he wouldn’t change his style to accommodate today’s quarterback-friendly league where pass rushers aren’t sure when or how to hit the quarterback without incurring a roughing-the-passer penalty.

“It’s like you have to ask for permission,” Freeney said on the latest Talk of Fame Network broadcast.

Well, yeah. Kind of.

Then he wants no part of it. In fact, he said if he were playing now he wouldn’t change a thing about his game … and he had a ready explanation why.

“I’d be completely honest,” he said. “It’s going to be to the discretion of the ref. And I think that’s the problem with the game right now. It’s too subjective. If the ref thinks it was a hard hit … if the quarterback acts like he got hurt … it’s all those things.

“It’s too hard to be rushing the quarterback, getting a guy like (Hall-of-Fame tackle) Jonathan Ogden, or whoever, on your back. You’re running for your life against that guy, OK? So, by the time you finally get to the quarterback … because your momentum hasn’t stopped … you’re still running as fast as you possibly can to get to the quarterback.

“When you get there, it’s not like the quarterback is allowing you and letting you to sack him. It’s not like that. It’s a guy trying to not get sacked. It’s a guy who wants to throw you off.

“I missed probably 40 or 50 sacks in my career because the quarterback … and it’s not even a mobile quarterback; I’m talking about just a normal quarterback … where I think I have him, and he kind of throws me off. Because he flails his arms or moves his feet.

“So, if you’re trying to get the sack, you’ve got to hit him. You’ve got to put the force into him. If you don’t, you’re going to be missing a lot of sacks in a lot of places, and you’re going to be hurting your team.”

That was the case earlier this year when Green Bay’s Clay Matthews hit quarterback Kirk Cousins late in a September game vs. Minnesota, forcing an interception. But because he landed on Cousins as he took him to the ground, Matthews was called for roughing the passer … a penalty that negated the interception, kept the Vikings’ series alive and ultimately cost Green Bay a victory.

“It was probably a generous call,” Cousins said later.

Given a reprieve, Cousins and the Vikings carried on — scoring a late touchdown in a game that would end in a tie.

“The landing on (the quarterback) is the most ridiculous thing in the world,” said Freeney. “Look, you’re making a tackle. All right? Running backs can get landed on. Receivers can get landed on. Everybody can get landed on. And you’re not necessarily trying to the quarterback when you land on him.

“But, in the end, if your momentum happens to take you that way, and the offensive lineman’s on your back, there’s nowhere else to go. So, it’s kind of like: How do you position yourself to where you make that tackle — and a secure tackle?

“Yeah, you can try to not (do it) and lean your body to the side. But you’re running the risk of missing the tackle, costing your team that game, costing your career … because you might get cut because you’re not making tackles; you’re not making plays.

“It’s too many things. So, basically, to make a long story short, I wouldn’t change anything. I would let the ref make the call. If the ref’s going to make the call, then so be it. It’s going to be the call. But I can’t alter my game because it’s too hard to get there.”