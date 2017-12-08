Faneca hoping for new knock on door; Simeon Rice: “I dominated like no one before.”

Alan Faneca heard the knock that he and his family dreamed of on his hotel room door the afternoon before the Super Bowl. It was the one that comes to those select few just elected to the Hall of Fame!

Or maybe not.

“It wasn’t the knock we wanted,’’ the former perennial Pittsburgh Steelers’ All-Pro recalled on the Talk of Fame Network this week. “It was the maid.’’

Faneca, one of 27 semi-finalists this year, joined TOF to talk about his career, his hopes and the case he would make for himself if arguing his own credentials for induction in Canton.

Faneca made clear he believes the 15 men who reach the finals each year are qualified for selection, so the need for patience is paramount. So how might one separate himself from the others? Faneca offered an interesting suggestion.

“The amount of offense that went through (him) would be an astronomical stat to find out,’’ Faneca said. “If I had a way to get that stat, it’s the one I’d give.’’

In a sense, Simeon Rice feels the same way about finally reaching the doorstep of the Hall as a semifinalist. When he looks at his career, the former All-Pro pass rusher of the Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers told the Talk of Fame Network, “I dominated the game like no one before.’’

The proof of that, Rice points out, is double-digit average for sacks in each season of his 12-year career. Frankly, it’s a powerful point, and Rice and Faneca make their cases for Hall-of-Fame consideration strongly.

