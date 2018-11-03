Gurley, Mahomes, Watt top PFJ mid-season All-Pro team

In only half a season as a starter, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes has ascended to rarified air. He has the Chiefs on top of the AFC at 7-1. He leads the league in touchdown passes with 26. He’s thrown for 300 yards in seven consecutive games. He has four or more touchdown passes in five of his eight starts.

And now this.

Mahomes is the first-team quarterback choice on NFL historian John Turney’s All-Pro team for Pro Football Journal. That’s an extraordinary achievement when you consider that a) he’s a first-year starter and b) he eclipsed luminaries like reigning MVP Tom Brady, the Saints’ Drew Brees, Carolina’s Cam Newton, the Colts’ Andrew Luck and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers.

Mahomes is joined on Turney’s team by the NFL’s reigning Offensive Player of the Year, Todd Gurley; its reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Aaron Donald; and the Texans’ DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt.

But those names you’d expect. Others … maybe not so much. Like whom? Click on to this link to find out:

http://nflfootballjournal.blogspot.com/2018/10/2018-pfj-mid-season-all-pro-team.html