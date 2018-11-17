Hall to announce its Class of 2019 semifinalists next week

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s list of 25 modern-day semifinalists for the Class of 2019 is scheduled to be announced next Tuesday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. on the NFL Network.

Among those expected to make it are first-time candidates Ed Reed, Tony Gonzalez and Champ Bailey — with all likely to make it as first-time finalists, too. That lineup of 15 candidates will be announced on Jan. 3, with five inductees chosen on Feb. 3, the day prior to the Super Bowl.

The Hall’s process is a fairly simple one. It starts with a preliminary list of candidates — what 103 among this year’s choices — which is then narrowed to 25 by a vote of the Hall’s 48 selectors. That group then is reduced to 15 finalists … and, finally, to five who are chosen for the Class of 2019.

They are expected to be joined by senior candidate Johnny Robinson and contributor candidates Pat Bowlen and Gil Brandt — all of whom have been nominated as finalists but who must be approved by 80 percent of the voters.

Four offensive linemen are among the favorites for next year’s modern-era class, with guards Alan Faneca and Steve Hutchinson, tackle Tony Boselli and center Kevin Mawae top-10 finalists from this year. Cornerback Ty Law was the other top-10 choice, and while he’s a favorite, too, his candidacy could be affected by the arrival of Bailey.

Reason? Very simple. If Reed and Gonzalez are first-ballot choices — and that’s more likely than not — that leaves only three spots, with one or two filled by offensive linemen. That would leave, perhaps, one vacancy, with Law or Bailey possibilities.

Of course, both could make it, too. It happened with the Class of 2018 when two wide receivers (Randy Moss and Terrell Owens) and two linebackers (Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher) were chosen, and it happened in 2017 when two running backs (LaDainian Tomlinson and Terrell Davis) were inducted.