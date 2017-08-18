Handicapping HOF’s likely 2018 Senior, Contributor nominees

Talk of Fame Network delves deeply this week into the upcoming Hall of Fame nominations of the 2018 senior committee and contributor committee, votes that will be taken next week. With TOF hosts Rick Gosselin, Clark Judge and Ron Borges serving on those committees, our listeners got an earful of insider information.

The Talk of Fame guys handicap both races, covering not only the favorites but also predicting their own dark horse candidates for this year’s two Senior slots as well as the sole Contributor nominee.

In our recent TOF poll, Jerry Kramer came out as the runaway candidate for Senior nominee but our insiders will tell you why they believe it unlikely he emerges from the Senior pool a second time.

Does controversial former commissioner Paul Tagliabue have a chance to come back for a third vote as a finalist? Don’t count on it.

So who will it be? Tune in to get the inside story.

The guys also visit with Hall of Fame nose tackle Curley Culp, who many consider to be the best ever at that most taxing position. Culp explains why life on the nose was far more challenging than playing defensive tackle in the standard 4-3 defense he began his career with in Kansas City.

Culp also offers his opinion on the Hall of Fame credentials of two of his former teammates, Chiefs’ safety Johnny Robinson and Oilers’ linebacker Robert Brazile.

Historian John Tunney visits to give us his two cents worth on his Hall of Fame favorites for 2018 and the executive director of the Hall, Joe Horrigan explains how the Hall tries to control the lengthy of its inductees’ speeches and why they have so little luck keeping them to their 12-15 minute guidelines.

Horrigan also reveals the potential for a special expanded class of inductees when the league’s 100th anniversary rolls around in three years and the likelihood of that actually happening.

Rick states the case for Hall of Fame nominee Ronde Barber as well and Ron wades in on the growing number of players making a political stance during the National Anthem and how that may impact the curious case of Colin Kaepernick.

