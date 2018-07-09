How Johnny Robinson found his “destiny” without the Hall

Johnny Robinson isn’t in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and he probably should be. But until or unless the Hall’s senior committee nominates him, the former All-AFL safety waits … as do too many others … to have his name called.
But that’s OK with Robinson, and here’s why: Because he was … and is … more than an accomplished football player who led a great Kansas City Chiefs’ defense.
He’s someone who found his calling in something more than football, and it’s had a profound effect on people. It’s the Johnny Robinson Boys Home that he bought 38 years ago, and, in a fascinating profile of Robinson by the Kansas City Star’s Vahe Gregorian, Robinson explains why it … and not waiting on the Pro Football Hall of Fame … is what makes his life complete.
To read it, just connect to the following website. You won’t be disappointed.
https://www.kansascity.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/vahe-gregorian/article214378094.html
3 Comments
Awesome! Great and helpful mile man. Johnny Robinson for Senior Candidate 2019.
This is an incredible true story. Should be a movie made about him. Johnny Robinson is a Hall of Fame guy! What a life and what a football player. Yep, this should be the 2019 Senior Candidate.
Here you go. This is your 2019 Senior Candidate. This is the kind of example that’s great for football. Great man!