How Johnny Robinson found his “destiny” without the Hall

Johnny Robinson isn’t in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and he probably should be. But until or unless the Hall’s senior committee nominates him, the former All-AFL safety waits … as do too many others … to have his name called.

But that’s OK with Robinson, and here’s why: Because he was … and is … more than an accomplished football player who led a great Kansas City Chiefs’ defense.

He’s someone who found his calling in something more than football, and it’s had a profound effect on people. It’s the Johnny Robinson Boys Home that he bought 38 years ago, and, in a fascinating profile of Robinson by the Kansas City Star’s Vahe Gregorian, Robinson explains why it … and not waiting on the Pro Football Hall of Fame … is what makes his life complete.

To read it, just connect to the following website. You won’t be disappointed.

https://www.kansascity.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/vahe-gregorian/article214378094.html