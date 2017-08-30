Which injury will have the greatest impact on the NFL season?

Two summers ago it was Pro Bowl wide receiver Jordy Nelson who went down with a season-ending injury in the preseason. Last summer it was Pro Bowl quarterback Tony Romo who went down with a preseason injury that cost him his job and, eventually, his career.

Injuries are a fact of life in the NFL. But those that come in August seem to hurt the most because the players are lost in meaningless preseason games. http://www.talkoffamenetwork.com/comes-exhibitions-cant-beat-1963-stars/Especially when those injuries come to players who figure to have key roles on their teams for the upcoming season.

The NFL certainly suffered its share of those injuries this preseason — and that’s the subject of this week’s Talk of Fame Network poll. Which injury will have the greatest impact on the 2017 season? Here are your options:

Julian Edelman, WR, New England. Tom Brady’s go-to guy, Edelman suffered a season-ending knee injury in the third preseason game. Edelman finished fourth in the NFL last season with 98 catches for 1,106 yards and three touchdowns for the Super Bowl champions.

George Fant, OT, Seattle. Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson was sacked 41 times last season, second most of any quarterback in the NFL. Now he lost his blind side protector, left tackle George Fant, who suffered his own season-ending knee injury in the second preseason game.

Cameron Meredith, WR, Chicago. The Bears are breaking in a new quarterback this season, but Mike Glennon won’t benefit from the weapons the offense enjoyed a season ago. The top two receivers are now gone. Alshon Jeffery (52 catches) left in free agency and Cameron Meredith (66 catches) suffered a season-ending knee injury in the third preseason game.

Trent Murphy, OLB, Washington. The Redskins had an above-average pass rush last season, finishing ninth in the NFL with 38 sacks. But the guy who made it above average – Murphy — has been lost for the season with a knee injury in the first preseason game. He heads to the sidelines and takes his nine sacks with him.

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Miami. The Dolphins were on the upswing with Tannehill last season, winning 10 games and qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons as a wild card. Tannehill passed for 2,995 yards and 19 touchdowns, but he won’t be passing for any in 2017 after suffering a season-ending knee injury in practice the first week of training camp.

Spencer Ware, RB, Kansas City. With Alex Smith at quarterback, the Chiefs want to run the ball and pass off of play-action. But the guy who ran the ball last season, Ware, has been lost for the season with a knee injury in the third preseason game. He led the Chiefs with 921 yards rushing a year ago for the AFC West champions.

