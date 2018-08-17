Johnny Robinson selected as senior candidate for HOF Class of 2019

CANTON, Ohio — The Pro Football Hall of Fame senior committee on Friday selected former Kansas City Chiefs’ safety Johnny Robinson Friday as its one senior nominee for the Class of 2019.
Robinson was chosen to the 1960s’ NFL all-decade team but was the only one of the 22 position players still without a bust. He had been a modern-era finalist six times but has been in the senior pool for the last 17 years.
“I was thinking the window had closed on me,” Robinson said. “I’m 79 years old. I’m thrilled to my bones.”
Robinson was the third overall selection of the 1960 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions but opted to sign with the AFL Dallas Texans. He spent his first two seasons as a running back before moving to safety in 1962. As a rookie, he finished in the Top 5 in the AFL in total offensive yards. The Texans relocated from Dallas to Kansas City in 1963 and became the Chiefs.
Robinson played safety his final 10 seasons and intercepted 57 passes, which ties him for 13th all-time. He led the AFL with 10 interceptions in 1966 and then led the NFL, again with 10, in the first season of the merged leagues in 1970. The Chiefs went 35-1-1 in games in which Robinson intercepted a pass. He went to seven Pro Bowls and helped the Texans/Chiefs win three AFL championships and a Super Bowl. He also was selected to the all-time All-AFL team.
“So why isn’t he already in the Hall of Fame,” Hall-of-Fame receiver Lance Alworth asked on a recent Talk of Fame Network podcast (http://www.talkoffamenetwork.com/lance-alworth-its-time-for-hall-to-admit-johnny-robinson/ ). “He should be. I don’t think there is any more he could’ve done. But it’s a damn good thing he didn’t … or there wouldn’t be a few of us in there.”
Robinson survived a field of 23 senior candidates for this honor. He now becomes one of the 18 finalists for the Class of 2019. The class also will include 15 modern-era finalists and two contributors. Robinson and the two contributors, who will be selected next week, need 80 percent of the vote for election to the Hall.
Robinson is looking to join five other teammates from the 1969 Super Bowl-winning defense of the Chiefs. Tackles Buck Buchanan and Curley Culp, linebackers Bobby Bell and Willie Lanier and cornerback Emmitt Thomas already have busts in Canton.
10 Comments
Great news. Must have been difficult to nominate a third KC defensive player as a senior candidate, after Culp and Thomas. Still, very well deserved. The committee should be congratulated.
Robinson was the only position player from the 1960s NFL all-decade first team not in. He was a worthy choice.
Rick, is there only one seniors candidate nominated every year, thought it was two?
Every other year. This year it’s one senior, two contributors. Last year it was 2 seniors (Kramer, Brazile) and one contributor (Beathard).
Thanks Rick. Peter King just wrote this week that he was supporting Cliff Branch and Joe Klecko so I thought it was two.
Good for the deserving Robinson but I really hope Cliff gets his due soon.
Thanks for the article Rick. Robinson is richly overdue. I just wish another senior member could be chosen with only one contributor instead of two. I would like to be controversial and ask that former Brown CB Bernie Parrish be selected someday as a “contributor” instead of some owner or team/league executive. First off, he was an excellent player who I believe was blackballed by Art Modell and the League for being a true PLAYER ADVOCATE who had the audacity to challenge team owners and the commisioners bottom line. Even Paul Brown criticised him in his book but started him on his defence from day one. Then Parrish continued his fight for all players and former players by not only calling out reformation of the NFL Players Union but trying to bring in Marvin Miller to run it before he went to help Professional Baseball players. Everyone knows about his book “They Call It A Game” which I believe for its time was the only book that was actual fact based Dissent. Though admittedly, their were Parrish “theories” that no one really knows for sure had any truth or not. He also called out the owners ties to organized gambling. Since then, Parrish has continued his player advocacy on his own dime while NFL owners and history has tried to brush him aside. As a former player, true player advocate and intelligent dissenter as well… Bernie Parrish should be elected to the Pro Football Hall Of Fame as a Contributor
Well deserved, Robinson is a Hall of Famer.
I just wish so many other deserving guys weren’t overlooked.
Great news and a most worthy player.
8x AllPros (6x API First Teams)
7 Pro Bowls
2x Interception Leader AFL/NFL
AFL ALL-Time Team
Pro Football Hall of Fame Combined Team of the Decade 1960s
Pro Football First All Pro Team
57 career interceptions (in 10 yr. period)
Five time Interception Leader of Chiefs
Winningest player in AFL
Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame
Kansas City Chiefs All-Time Team
Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame
LSU Sports Hall of Fame
LSU Team of the Century
LSU 1958 National Championship Team
Great choice! Extremely old but still alive to enjoy it, extremely deserving. Got screwed over when he was a regular finalist because of anti-AFL bias. Fine honors profile of 6/7/allAFL and reportedly looks terrific in film study, ranks second highest of all players looked at in Ken Crippen’s site, only behind Don Hutson. Can’t argue with this choice at all.
Give credit where it’s due — the selection committee did a great job this time. This is the kind of thing the Senior slots are for.
Very happy with this decision. And congratulations to Robinson!