Judgements 11: How ’bout them Cowboys for NFC East title?

Somebody has to win the NFC East, right? Well, maybe that somebody is Dallas.

Yeah, I know, hard to believe. But the Cowboys suddenly are the best team in a bad division, with front-running Washington subtracting quarterback Alex Smith, Philadelphia piling up twice as many losses (6) as all of last season and the Giants … well, dragging a Big Blue caboose.

That leaves the Cowboys, and, granted, they’re 5-5. But they just beat the 2016 NFC champion (Atlanta) a week after they knocked off the defending Super Bowl champion (Philadelphia) … and both victories occurred where Dallas hadn’t won this season.

On the road.

Now they can catch the 2018 division leader (Washington) on Thursday, and talk about perfect timing. The Cowboys can be grateful … OK, thankful … for staying in a race they seemed hopelessly out of two weeks ago when it wasn’t the playoffs that were the question.

It was Jason Garrett’s job security

Owner Jerry Jones didn’t budge then, and maybe he knew something. Maybe he knew that in this year’s NFC East anything is possible … and almost everyone is eligible. All I know is that the division hasn’t been won by a defending champion since 2004, and 4-6 teams like Philadelphia historically reach the playoffs 7.5 percent of the time.

So that all but eliminates the Eagles and makes it Dallas or Washington … and given the resilience (and defense) of the Cowboys and the loss of Alex Smith … it’s an easy pick.

How ’bout them Cowboys?

HERE COME DA BEARS

I believe.

It’s not so much Kansas City vs. the Rams that I want to see now. It’s Kansas City and/or the Rams vs. Chicago.

In what NBC broadcaster Cris Collinsworth accurately described as “a statement game,” the Bears looked like Monsters of the Midway again in their beatdown of Minnesota. They pressured Kirk Cousins. They sacked Kirk Cousins. They intercepted Kirk Cousins. And, basically, they won the game the old-school way.

With defense.

They lead the league in takeaways. They lead the lead in interceptions. They lead the league in points off turnovers. And, according to Hall-of-Famer Dan Hampton, in linebacker Khalil Mack they have the franchise’s best player in the last 30 years.

Or, roughly, since the 1985 Super Bowl Shuffle.

That’s why I want to see them vs. a high-octane offense like Kansas City … or the Rams … or the Saints. Because if defense wins championships … and it did when the Giants shut down Tom Brady (twice) in Super Bowls … and the Seahawks hammered Peyton Manning in Super Bowl XLVIII … and Denver shut down Cam Newton in Super Bowl 50 … then the Bears are a legit Super Bowl threat.

WISHING MORE FOR ANDREW LUCK

Now, more than ever, Andrew Luck deserves MVP love.

Not so long ago, he had little chance because the Indianapolis Colts stunk. But that’s before they went on a four-game tear that has them at .500 and an outside threat to Houston in the AFC South.

So how did they get there? Well, simple: Andrew Luck. The last four weeks, he’s thrown for 13 touchdowns and one interception and completed 74.1 percent of his passes. Better yet, this season he’s thrown more TD passes (29) than everyone not named Patrick Mahomes.

Indianapolis wasn’t supposed to be a factor in this year’s playoffs or in the AFC South. And maybe they won’t be. But they have a chance to be both, and, for that, Andrew Luck deserves more than Comeback Player of the Year.

He deserves a long look as NFL MVP.

FIRST-AND-25

Nope, I don’t like Ron Rivera’s decision to try for the win with a two-point conversation instead of the tie with an extra-point kick … and here’s why: You don’t go for broke when there’s 1:07 left. That’s too much time for your opponent — in this case, Matt Stafford — to beat you. And I don’t care that Graham Gano missed an extra point and a 30-yard field goal. I play for the tie there and take it to OT. Just thought that was one gamble “Riverboat Ron” shouldn’t have made. Call it the Curse of the Patriots. All I know is that when someone beats New England, I’m taking its opponent the following week. Reason: All three clubs (Jacksonville, Detroit and Tennessee) that knocked off the Pats this season lost the following week. You can look it up. When’s the last time you remember a defending Super Bowl champ as a 9-1/2-point underdog? Welcome to this year’s Philadelphia Eagles. Please, spare me. Don’t call for Washington to sign Colin Kaepernick. Please. Ain’t going to happen, people. Appearing next week on Pay Per View: Jon Gruden-Derek Carr. There’s no way of underselling the impact of that Chargers’ loss. They still have to play at Pittsburgh, at Kansas City (a team that’s beaten them nine straight times) and at Denver. That’s three more losses that could happen and an open door for wild-car competition. That’s the second straight week the Chargers were victimized by a fake punt. “Those who can’t remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” Santayana once wrote. Must have had the Bolts in mind. A week ago, cornerback Josh Norman called out Redskins’ fans. Now it’s their turn to call out Norman. It was his holding penalty that cost Washington the ball with just under two minutes left … cost about a minute of valuable time … and ultimately cost it a game the Redskins could’ve won. Gotta believe future opponents go no-huddle on Chicago’s defense to try to slow down its pass rush. It worked in the fourth quarter for Minnesota … only, by then it was too late. Nobody knows how to flush a fourth-quarter lead better than Doug Marrone. Repeat: Jacksonville has not won a game since late September. Kirk Cousins is 0-1-1 this season vs. Green Bay and Chicago … and that’s not why Minnesota paid him the big bucks. Ever since Odell Beckham Jr. said the Giants could run the table the second half of the season, they’re 2-0. But let’s not confuse him with Nostradamus. Big Blue beat two opponents that are a combined 5-15, with one having one of the league’s worst defenses. I don’t care that the Browns denied the Condaleeza Rice report. That it was linked to them makes the report credible. Still don’t get why some current and former players defended Le’Veon Bell’s decision to sit out the season. He just lost his 26th year and $14.5 million, neither of which he can recover. So how is that a smart move? Good for Cody Parkey. One week after missing four kicks, he redeemed himself by drilling three field goals — including a game-clinching 48-yard dagger — to beat Minnesota. Credit coach Matt Nagy for standing by the guy when others were looking for a ripcord. Not sure what it is about the Jags, but they’re Ben Roethlisberger’s Kryptonite. In his last three games vs. the Jags, all within the last year, he’s thrown nine interceptions. Lamar Jackson makes his first NFL start, the Ravens run the ball on 54 of their 75 offensive snaps … and both win. But beware, Ravens’ fans. Having Jackson carry for a team-high 117 yards may work for the short term, but it can’t last. Why? RG3, please step forward. The Saints are on a pace to challenge New England (2007) and Denver (2013) for an NFL scoring record … and that’s good if you want to make history but not so good if you want to win a Lombardi Trophy. Both those Patriots and Broncos lost in Super Bowls. Just a hunch, but no questions to Lions’ coach Matt Patricia this week about why he has his team practicing inside. Maybe that’s why they call it Thanksgiving. ICYMI, while New Orleans was circling the bases vs. Philadelphia, the rest of the NFC South lost. That’s right, Carolina, Tampa Bay and Atlanta were a combined 0-3 Sunday. Worse, they lost to opponents that were a combined 9-18 entering Sunday. Talk about parity. Nine of the 11 games this week (prior to Sunday night, that is) were decided by no more than four points. Andrew Luck deserves everything that’s been said about him but … let’s not forget his pass protection. The guy’s been sacked once in the last six games and hasn’t been dropped … period … in the last five. This from a team that a year ago surrendered the most sacks (56) in the league. That interview with Tim Green Sunday on “60 Minutes” was heartbreaking. Green has been diagnosed with ALS, and it’s gut-wrenching to see and hear what this horrific disease is doing to him … as well as too many others. Drew Brees failed to throw a touchdown pass in only one game this season … coincidentally the only game where his completion rate was below 69.4 (it was 56.2). Any guess who the opponent was? Try the New York Giants. We don’t make ’em up.

FIVE THINGS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Andrew Luck has never lost to Tennessee. Ever. He’s 10-0 vs. the Titans. That was Ben Roethlisberger’s 41st game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime, breaking a tie with Hall-of-Famer John Elway for sixth place since the merger. The Steelers’ T.J. Watt has 16 sacks in his first two seasons, breaking the franchise record of 15-1/2 set by Lamar Woodley set in 2007-08. Houston’s victory was its seventh straight, the most ever by an NFL team after starting 0-3. Blake Bortles has seven games this season with no more than one TD pass. The Jags are 1-6 in those contests.

THE SUNDAY OMG

Through 10 games this season, Houston’s J.J. Watt has 10 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for losses and four forced fumbles. Brother T.J. Watt of Pittsburgh has 10 sacks, 14 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for losses and four forced fumbles.

THE SUNDAY OMG II

The Tampa Bay Bucs are 1-15 in New Jersey … and by New Jersey I mean the stadiums where the Giants and Jets play. They’re 1-8 vs. the Giants and 0-7 vs. the Jets.

THE SUNDAY OMG III

The Bucs piled up 500 or more yards in half of their 10 games this season, yet are 1-4. So how does that happen? Turnovers. They make them, not create them … and the envelope, please. The Bucs have thrown 23 interceptions on and made only one … ONE … on defense. Almost as bad: They have a total of six takeaways and 29 turnovers for a league worst minus-23 takeaway/turnover ratio

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET QUOTE

“I went for two to win the football game, OK? That’s all I’m going to say about it. That was my mindset. We didn’t come here to tie. We didn’t come here to lose. We came here to win the football game.” — Carolina coach Ron Rivera.

With this a close second …

“We got the best punter in the game. And he don’t even play.” — New Orleans running back Mark Ingram.

SUNDAY’S BIGGEST WINNER

PITTSBURGH. Let’s face it: The Steelers won a game they shouldn’t have. In fact, they absolutely stole it, and, yep, part of that is Jacksonville’s fault. The Jags played not to lose … much as they did in last year’s AFC championship game. But let’s hear it for Ben Roethlisberger. On an afternoon where he struggled, throwing three interceptions (and two more that didn’t count because of penalties), he carried the team down the stretch and produced a dramatic last-second come-from-behind win — a triumph that not only kept them well ahead of Baltimore and Cincinnati in the AFC South but put them in great position for the playoffs. In fact, if the season were to end today, the Steelers would be the AFC’s second seed.

SUNDAY’S BIGGEST LOSER

WASHINGTON. The Redskins didn’t just lose a game; they might have lost their season. Without quarterback Alex Smith, out for the year with a broken leg, the Redskins’ chances of winning the NFC East just took a massive hit. Yeah, I know they’re alone in first in the division. But they won’t be after Thursday’s game at Dallas. And I know they don’t have an opponent left with a winning record. But they don’t have Alex Smith, either.