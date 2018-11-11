Judgements Ten: Now we know why to remember the Titans

There aren’t many NFL teams playing defense these days … mostly because the league has made it difficult for anyone to play defense. But the Tennessee Titans are an exception. And, now, they’re more than that.

They’re a legit playoff threat.

Because that’s what happens when you lead the league in scoring defense, shut down Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, conquer both teams involved in Super Bowl LII (Philadelphia and the Patriots) and creep within a game of Houston in the AFC South.

But it gets better. Look at their schedule: Of Tennessee’s remaining seven games, only two (Houston and Washington) are against opponents with winning records.

Yes, the Titans are tough to solve on defense. They’ve held five of their nine opponents to 17 or fewer points each, and that includes Houston and Jacksonville — both of whom they beat. But, suddenly, they’re waking up on offense, with quarterback Marcus Mariota playing some of his best football the past two weeks in defeats of Dallas and the Patriots.

Against the Cowboys, for instance, he produced a season-best 119.9 passer rating and converted all five of his third-down runs, including one for a touchdown. One week later his rating jumped to 125.0, and that doesn’t include the 21-yard pass he caught.

He threw for two TDs in each of those games, and, OK, I know. Big deal, right? Well, yeah. It marked only the second and third times this season he’s thrown for two. And those passer ratings? Uh-huh, the only time he passed 100 this season.

“He’s really given us a chance to win ballgames lately,” said coach Mike Vrabel.

And that’s a big deal because the Titans are becoming a balanced team, capable of beating you on both sides of the ball. They’re the only AFC South club without a division loss. They’ve already beaten division leader Houston. And they just completed one of those signature victories that could launch them into the playoffs for the second straight year.

‘We took it to the next level,” said linebacker Rashaan Evans afterward.

Consider yourself warned. Don’t fall asleep on these guys. If nothing else, they just gave all of us a wake-up call.

SUPER BOWL HANGOVER? YOU BETTER BELIEVE

Defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia is in deep, deep kimchi. First of all, the Eagles already have lost more games (5) than they did all of last year (3). Second, they suddenly can’t win at home. A year ago, they were 7-1 there — dropping only a so-what season finale where they protected starters. But this season? Philadelphia is 2-3, losing its last three at the Linc. Then there’s the fourth-quarter defense. Not good. Blew the game vs. Carolina and couldn’t make a stop Sunday night. Finally, we have what’s left of the schedule … which looks more like a sinkhole. Of Philadelphia’s seven remaining opponents, five are vs. division leaders (including Washington, twice) — with one at New Orleans and another at the L.A. Rams. The Rams haven’t lost at home, and the Saints are 3-1 there. At 4-5, the Eagles really can’t afford more than two more losses the rest of the way … and that may be a stretch. As Yogi said, it’s getting late early.

FIRST-AND-25

1. Jets’ CEO Christopher Johnson wouldn’t comment on a coaching change following the Jets’ latest meltdown, and that’s OK. Nothing more to say There’s a reason the Jets call this their bye week. Todd Bowles has to go. Look, there are losses, and then there are nightmare losses. And Sunday was an abominable defeat that Bowles cannot and should not survive.

2. Bowles is 13-30 since starting 10-5 with the Jets, and that’s a problem. But when you get torched at home by the Bills … yes, the Bills … and get burned on a fake punt, surrender a TD on a tackle-eligible pass and commit three penalties on the same snap — essentially, when you’re humiliated — time’s up. “We kinda laid down to it,” cornerback Mo Claiborne said afterward. Nope, doesn’t get much worse than that.

3. Baker Mayfield hits his first 13 passes, not misfiring until the third quarter. The Saints convert their first seven third downs. Mitch Trubisky completes 14 of his first 16 attempts. An emergency quarterback, signed off the streets last week, leads Buffalo to its highest score in three years. Put them together and what do you have? The obvious. The NFL has become the Big 12.

4. Well, of course, Julio Jones becomes the fastest receiver to reach 10,000 yards. It’s a passing game, people.

5. Time to invite Andrew Luck to the MVP party. The Colts’ QB has more TD passes than everyone not named Patrick Mahomes. I wonder if Jalen Ramsey still believes Luck isn’t “that good.”

6. Biggest difference in Luck? His protection. He hasn’t been sacked the past four games and was dropped just once in the past five. By contrast, Indianapolis quarterbacks last season were sacked a league-high 56 times.

7. This is how difficult it is for defenses — OK, Cincinnati — to stop Drew Brees and the Saints. New Orleans’ first nine possessions Sunday looked like this: TD, TD, TD, TD, TD, FG, TD, FG, FG.

8. It’s no secret that dome teams are at a disadvantage when it comes to the playoffs. Basically, if they’re not home or in a dome, they’re doomed. But that’s why you have to like the Saints to reach the Super Bowl. Because they can win anywhere and everywhere. They’re 5-0 on the road and 3-1 at home.

9. Not sure we find out about the Chargers until their Dec. 2 date at Pittsburgh, and here’s why: Six of their seven victories are vs. teams under .500 (with Tennessee the exception), while their two losses are against two of three opponents (the Chiefs and Rams) with winning records. For what it’s worth, their next two games (Denver and at Arizona) are vs. sub-.500 opponents.

10. Good news for New England: No more ex-Patriots coaching upcoming opponents. The Pats were outscored 60-20 by teams led by Matt Patricia and Mike Vrabel.

11. Yeah, I think Eric Ebron could’ve helped Detroit. He has two fewer TDs this season (10) than he did in four years with the Lions.

12. The Cowboys just saved their season, and they did it the hard way: On the road. That was the team’s first road victory of this season. They were 0-4 until Sunday.

13. Reports now have Le’Veon Bell NOT showing up with the Steelers this season. Well, so what? Through nine games James Conner has as many TDs (11) as Le’Veon Bell had in his two All-Pro seasons.

14. Latest addition to the Coach-of-the-Year ballot: Gregg Williams. He has as many wins in two weeks as the Browns did the last two years.

15. Time to call a moratorium on the Colin Kaepernick outrage. Nobody’s signing him, OK? Time to move on.

16. Browns’ GM John Dorsey won’t get Executive-of-the-Year votes, but he would if it were based on this year’s draft. Baker Mayfield and T.J. Ward won six of the first nine weekly rookie awards, and either Mayfield or Nick Chubb (he of the 92-yard TD run) could win one this week.

17. So Tampa Bay’s Dirk Koetter will take back the play calling. Great. Except the Bucs’ loss Sunday had nothing to with play calling and everything to do with mistakes. Tampa committed three turnovers and blew a field goal in five possessions inside the Washington 25. Result: The Bucs became the first team since 1960 to produce over 450 yards in offense and score no more than three points.

18. Jacksonville hasn’t won a game since Week 4 vs. the Jets. Just sayin.’

19. More evidence that the Legion of Boom is history: In two games vs. the Rams this year, Seattle ran for 463 yards, threw six touchdowns, had no interceptions, put up 62 points … and lost.

20. Maybe the Cowboys learned a lesson in last week’s loss to Tennessee: Never stray from Zeke Elliott again. Against the Titans, he touched the ball six times in the second half, and the Cowboys wilted. But Sunday? It was in his hands 15 times n the third and fourth quarters, with Elliott gashing the Eagles for 187 scrimmage yards for the evening — including 151 rushing vs. the league’s second-ranked run defense.

21. First-year coach update: The combined record of the seven first-year head coaches (excluding Gregg Williams) is 22-40, with two, Jon Gruden and Pat Shurmur, tied with one win each. Moreover, only two (Chicago’s Matt Nagy and Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel) have winning records.

22. This is all you need to know about this year’s Raiders: Ten weeks into the regular season, Derek Carr avoids a sack on a fourth-and-5 at the Chargers’ 19 by … throwing the ball away … and after a timeout. “There is no need to play any more games or hold any more practices,” tweeted CSN Bay Area’s Ray Ratto. “We have seen all they have and all they are.” Amen.

23. That defeat did more than drop Atlanta to 4-5. It all but guarantees that the Super Bowl host city won’t include its home team. Again.

24. Andrew Whitworth, take a bow. He’s the left tackle for the L.A. Rams, and he’s the guy who donated Sunday’s game check to victims of last week’s Thousand Oaks shooting. Classy.

25. With a Seattle loss on Thursday and a Rams’ defeat of Kansas City in Mexico City next Monday, L.A. would clinch the NFC West before Thanksgiving. Honest. And Thanksgiving is early this year.

FIVE THINGS YOU MAY NOT KNOW

The Saints have 40 or more points in four games this season. The NFL record is six. Tampa Bay’s quarterbacks have thrown 19 interceptions this season, while their defense has just one pick all year. Congratulations, Marvin Lewis. The Bengals made history Sunday, becoming the first NFL team ever to allow 500 yards in three consecutive games. ICYMI, the Bengals are on pace to break the Saints’ all-time record of allowing 7,042 yards in one season. Mitch Trubisky’s 148.6 passer rating Sunday is the highest ever for a Bears’ quarterback with 30 or more pass attempts. Seattle has run for 150 or more yards in six consecutive games, the most in franchise history.

THE SUNDAY OMG

The Bills’ 41 points not only were the team’s most in three years but 30 percent of their total this year.

GOLD JACKET QUOTE

“Hell, yes, it was personal. That’s what happens when you go cheap. You get your ass kicked.” — former Patriots’ RB Dion Lewis on Tennessee’s defeat of the Patriots.

SUNDAY’S BIGGEST WINNER

NEW ENGLAND SOUTH. That would be the Tennessee Titans, home of ex-Pats like coach Mike Vrabel … and assistant Dean Pees … running back Dion Lewis … and defensive backs Malcolm Butler and Logan Ryan. Anyway, I think you get the idea. There are a lot of ex-Pats in Nashville. And they’re plenty happy today, thanks to that 24-point blowout of the defending AFC champs. The Patriots were outplayed and outcoached most of the afternoon, but took their biggest lumps afterward when some of their former players piled on. “I know those guys,” said Lewis. “I know those guys. I know you be physical and let ‘e have it, and they’ll fold.”

SUNDAY’S BIGGEST LOSER

FLORIDA. Another shutout for the Sunshine State, with Jacksonville, Tampa Bay and Miami going 0-3. No recounts necessary here. All three stink, with nobody over .500 and the three a combined 11-17.