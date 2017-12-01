Knock on Boselli’s door wasn’t HOF calling; Seymour recalls most physical SB of his career

The parade of Hall of Fame semi-finalists continued to march through Talk of Fame Network this week with first-time eligible Richard Seymour and returning finalist from a year ago Tony Boselli dropping by to discuss their candidacies.

For Boselli, the long wait last year on Super Bowl Saturday didn’t end with his election but he did get the knock on his hotel room door that usually signifies being selected.

“It was not a big deal to me until the last three hours (before the final vote was announced the day before the Super Bowl),’’ Boselli recalled. “I went back and sat in my hotel room by myself. It was nerve wracking. It was a long 2 ½ hours.

“I knew if you got in they knocked on your door. If you didn’t make it you got a phone call. My kids kept calling. I told them to stop calling me. I got a knock on the door. It was the maid! Golly. It was crazy. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t obsessing over it the last few hours.’’

In the end, the former Jacksonville Jaguars’ All-Pro tackle made it to the final 10 but not to the last cut to five. Many figure that means this will be Boselli’s year. He’s not so sure.

“I don’t think I ever assume anything with the process because there’s so many great players out there,’’ Boselli said. To make his point he suggested one look at the five offensive linemen who joined him in the semi-finals this year.

“That would be a pretty damn good starting offensive line,’’ Boselli said of Kevin Mawae, Alan Faneca, Steve Hutchinson, Joe Jacoby and himself. “We’d go play anybody on any Sunday and see where we end up.’’

Where Richard Seymour hopes to end up one day is in Canton but having made the semi-finals in his first-year of eligibility is, he says, an honor in itself.

“Just to be mentioned with these guys is truly an honor,’’ the three-time Super Bowl and seven-time Pro Bowl selection said.

Seymour’s is an interesting candidacy because for most of his career he was a two-gap defensive tackle, a position not prone to statistics because the main job is to sacrifice yourself for the linebackers behind you. Seymour did that but also enough to be a 2000s first-team All-Decade selection. That in itself would seem to earmark him one day for the Hall because since the 1950s there are only three such players no in the Hall.

One is Seymour and another is Dwight Freeney, who is still active and thus not eligible. The third is unlucky Alex Karras, who seemed to have been snubbed because he was suspended for a year along with Paul Horning by then Commissioner Pete Rozelle for betting on his own team. Seymour did none of that but he believes he did enough to one day join all those other first-team All-Decade players in Canton.

When he gets there he’s sure of one thing. When they ask him about his three Super Bowl victories he knows the one he’ll remember most.

“The most physical Super Bowl was against the Carolina Panthers,’’ Seymour recalled. “That was the most physical game I ever played in. I could barely walk back to the hotel. It was brutal. A 15-round battle.’’

Speaking of brutal battles, our co-hosts Rick Gosselin, Ron Borges and Clark Judge, got into a number of them on this week’s show when it came to debating whether Ray Lewis or Brian Urlacher would be first ballot Hall of Famers this year, whether a broadcaster’s claim that punter Shane Lechler was a “first ballot Hall of Famer’’ and even if the term should exist.

Ron argues nobody ever asked a Hall of Famer what ballot he got in on. You’re either in or you’re out. Goose and Clark were more adamant, believing there is a niche for the most special of the special. By the time they were done talking, they could barely walk out of the studio.

There’s much more as well, including Rick stating the Hall of Fame case for a guy who played in 208 career NFL LOSSES, long-time (and long-range) Detroit Lions’ kicker Jason Hanson. Only four players in history played in more games than Hanson’s 327 and only three scored more than his 2,150 points. None kicked more field goals of 50 yards or longer than his 52.

You can hear it all on SB Nation Radio network or by downloading our free podcast at iTunes, on the TuneIn app or by going to our website, talkoffamenetwork.com and clicking on