Lance Alworth: It’s time for Hall to admit Johnny Robinson

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s senior sub committee nominates a former player next week for the Class of 2019, and Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Lance Alworth would like to help with a suggestion.

Make it Johnny Robinson.

“He deserves to be in the Hall of Fame,” said Alworth.

One of the game’s greatest receivers, Alworth thinks so highly of the former Kansas City Chiefs’ star safety that he volunteered to come on our latest Talk of Fame Network podcast to promote an opponent that, frankly, he can’t believe isn’t already in Canton.

So what made him extraordinary? Easy, Alworth said.

“I used to laugh and say Johnny’s the only guy that was in the right place in the wrong time … for us,” he said. “I don’t think you can say any more than that.

“He knew the game so well, and he understood the game so well that, when you were running patterns against him, he saw the whole pattern. He didn’t just see people coming into a zone or coming into his area. He immediately knew what was happening with the flare-action the backs were using and the routes that the outside receiver and tight end were putting together.

“It was always a big hassle because he was right there all the time. He was very, very smart. He was fast. He was quick. Just a great football player. I’d be happy to see him in there (the Hall) because he deserves it.”

Robinson’s credentials for admission are as considerable as they are exemplary, with the former safety an eight-time AFL All-Pro (including six first-team selections); a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Time All-AFL team; a starter on the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s combined AFL-NFL team of the decade in the 1960s and the only member of that team not enshrined in Canton; a three-time AFL champion; a Super Bowl champion; a five-time interceptions leader of the Chiefs; the AFL’s interceptions leader in 1966; the NFL’s interceptions leader in 1970; and member of the Chiefs’ Hall of Fame, the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and the LSU Sports Hall of Fame.

Then there’s this: He played Super Bowl IV with three broken ribs … and still had an interception and fumble recovery in the Chiefs’ 23-7 defeat of Minnesota.

Surprising? Well, yes and no. Yes, in that he played the game at all. And, no, because when Robinson had an interception, the Chiefs/Dallas Texans (their first designation) were 35-1-1, with Robinson having pickoffs in every AFL championship game and the Super Bowl.

“So why isn’t he already in the Hall of Fame?” Alworth asked.

Good question.

“He should be,” he said. “I don’t think there is any more he could’ve done. But it’s a damn good thing he didn’t, or there wouldn’t be a few of us in there. He’s very deserving, and I’m just sorry he’s been overlooked.”

To hear more with Lance Alworth on Johnny Robinson’s Hall-of-Fame candidacy, connect to the following link: https://vokalnow.com/audio/1950.