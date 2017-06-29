Does the NFL need draft lottery to end teams tanking games?

Does the NFL have to fear teams tanking games to land the draft’s top pick? Judging by what the Cleveland Browns did a year ago and what the New York Jets have been up to this pre-season season that idea is far from all wet.

At its core, tanking means fixing the game, in this case not by throwing it on the field but by putting on that field a team that cannot compete. The NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers have raised this to an art form the past few years and it has brought them a series of lottery picks. It also hasn’t changed the fact that they stink but it’s not for failure to tank nearly three full seasons.

The Browns have never admitted they committed suicide last year by fielding a team so odorous it all but assured they’d get the first pick this spring but those allegations have been flying for months. The Jets have only added fuel to the tanking debate fire by their decision to dump every actual NFL quality player they had under contract who was making more than minimum wage this offseason, thus allowing division rival New England to pick up linebacker David Harris and thus make the yawning gap between those two franchises even wider.

Taking a dive may be fine in European futbol but over here we think purposely fumbling away the ball game is unseemly. They even thought that way in Philadelphia when the Sixers did it repeatedly for the past several years. Dwindling attendance proved that.

If the Sixers ever manage to turn that strategy into a playoff team it may pay dividends but whether that ever happens or not what they’ve been doing is perpetrating a fraud on their fans. Is the NFL ready to allow the same thing in their game?

No one knows because as with most serious issues the league has remained mum on the issue but there is one way to reduce the chance of the NFL following down this dark back alley. For a league whose financial foundation is built on gambling but publicly says it opposes gambling, it may be time to go to a Draft Day lottery. Since they’re already moving to Vegas, why not go all the way?

Certainly the NBA has a draft lottery and it hasn’t stopped the Sixers from tanking, but that’s because the NBA changed the original rules, which originally did not weight the lottery toward the team with the worst record. What an unweighted draft lottery does is put a number of bottom feeding teams in a hat as ping pong balls swirl. As they pop up you find out if you got the first pick or the worst pick.

If the NFL really wanted to end what the Browns and Jets seem to have been up to, and what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clearly did several years ago by benching most of their starters in the second half of the season finale after taking a 20-7 halftime lead to assure them the first pick and thus quarterback Jameis Winston, it would remove weighting a draft lottery toward the worst record and simply put perhaps the 20 non-playoff teams, or maybe just the worst eight, into that hat.

Miss Las Vegas could then pick them out, each loser having the same chance of winning the top pick. Under such a system teams would have no reason to tank games because it wouldn’t improve their chance of winning the first pick in the draft by losing on the field.

Someone might still choose to tank to assure getting into the lottery but if they’re bad enough to be a non-playoff team, or more likely one of The Lowly Eight, that would be unnecessary and would make tanking not a draft strategy but rather what it truly is: perpetrating a fraud on the public.