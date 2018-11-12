Peter King: What “Dr. Z” taught me about covering football

Peter King is more than one of the most respected and decorated football writers in today’s world of journalism. He’s a former Sports Illustrated reporter who was a colleague, protégé and close friend of Paul Zimmerman, who died earlier this month at the age of 86.

There are few who knew Zimmerman — better known as “Dr. Z” — as well as King, and few who learned as much. So we asked him on the latest Talk of Fame Network broadcast how working alongside one of the giants of the industry affected his coverage of the NFL.

“I look at it, and I always think there’s more to know,” said King, now with NBC Sports. “I always think that I’m going to make sure that I don’t oversimplify the game. Because he loved the game.

“(His wife) told me the other day he loved the game for its brutishness, and he loved football for its complexity. Truer words couldn’t have been spoken. Paul loved all different sports. But I think he always felt like football was the most interesting one because 22 people could influence a play almost equally.

“And so that’s, really, what I learned from him over the years — that, when in doubt, ask the extra question. And also, when in doubt, go talk to the offensive linemen. Because they’re the smartest guys, and most often they’re alone after the game.”

That’s not surprising. Zimmerman was an offensive lineman at Stanford and Columbia and understood the complexities and the importance of the position. He would go on to follow the NFL for the New York Post, where he covered the Jets’ 1968 Super Bowl run, and, later, join Sports Illustrated where he was known for his insightful coverage of games, comprehensive features and NFL mock drafts … before mock drafts became a cottage industry.

Zimmerman was smart. He was analytical. He was blunt. He was tireless. He could be rude. He could be stubborn. He could be a curmudgeon. But he was rare. There was no one else like him … and his audience can be grateful. Because it was rewarded with some of the best stories and analyses ever written about pro football.

“I called Matt Millen last week to tell him that Paul had died,” said King, “and Matt is one of those guys who really brought Paul into that world of that Raiders’ team (when Millen played there). The week they were in the Super Bowl against the Eagles (Super Bowl XV), Matt brought Paul into his room to watch film with him a couple of nights that week. And Paul thought he’d died and gone to heaven … and always loved Matt afterward because of that.

“Matt basically said, ‘Look, this is not meant to demean anybody in your business, but Paul was really about the only guy who we kind of looked at as somebody who we could talk to in our own language.’ ” Because Paul understood it all. He had been through it and he’d covered it for so long.

“The interesting part that I’ve tried to tell people over the last few days is that you’re missing a big part of Paul if you just talk about the Xs and Os. He wrote some of the greatest, most insightful features on the great players and great coaches in football.

“He wrote a two-part series on Joe Montana that ought to be memorialized as a book that was brilliant. I think he wrote better about Chuck Noll than anybody. It’s one of the best profiles of a coach that I’ve ever read.

“And I would see him after I’d read one of those, and we’d talk about it. And it would almost be like being a rookie going into a locker room and meeting Tom Brady for the first time. Like a free agent going in there and say, “I don’t belong with this guy’ I don’t belong on his level.’ Because I would read his stuff and I’d say, ‘Not only in a football sense is it smart; it’s so incredibly well written.’ I just learned so much from him over the years.”