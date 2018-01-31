Podcast: When will DBs finally get their Hall of Fame due?

Four defensive backs are Hall of Fame finalists this year, two corners and two safeties. Three have been in this position before. The fourth is remarkably a first-time finalist in his last year of eligibility. Has there ever been a more remarkable story than that of former Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants cornerback Everson Walls?

Today’s Talk of Fame Network podcast explores the long road Walls followed to reach this moment, one that will be decided Saturday when our co-hosts, Ron Borges, Rick Gosselin and Clark Judge, sit down with 45 other Hall of Fame voters to decide if Walls ever wears the gold jacket symbolic of Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.

Does Walls, who is the only pure cornerback in NFL history to lead the league in interceptions three times, stand a chance? Will his first time be the charm? Ron, Rick and Clark present their points of view on Walls’ candidacy in today’s Hall of Fame Week edition of the Talk of Fame podcast.

They also take a hard look at his competition – All-Decade selections Ty Law, Brian Dawkins and John Lynch. All three were finalists a year ago with Law and Dawkins making it to the final 10. Will one or more of them get to the final five this time or will Walls’ first-time/last-time candidacy carry the day?

Regardless of who advances, Gosselin believes the time for the inclusion of more defensive backs is long overdue in Canton.

Rick points out that “no other position group has been short-changed like defensive backs,’’ calling them “the stepchild of Canton.’’

Gosselin explains there are more offensive tackles in Canton than there are defensive backs with only 14 pure corners and eight pure safeties enshrined.

“And four of the 22 defensive backs in Canton had to wait for enshrinement as seniors,’’ Gosselin explains.

Will the voters elect one or more this year? Will they split the vote and cancel each other out? Which is the most deserving when all of them were All-Decade selections? To get some answers from three guys who will be in the room on Saturday download our free daily podcast at iTunes or Vokelnow.com by clicking on the links below:

