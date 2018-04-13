Snead’s building project is Ram tough; Ferrell Edmonds’ sons are both Draft Day ready

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead has done more to bolster an 11-5 team this off-season than anyone thought possible, creating with a string of acquisitions a defense that appears on paper at least to be just as potent as the league’s highest-scoring offense was last season. Yet Snead remained adamant this week that adding Pro Bowl cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a team with a loaded offense didn’t mean anything in April.

“There’s no such thing as a Hall of Fame offseason,’’ Snead told Talk of Fame Network on this week’s show. “We’re 11 (wins) behind the 2017 season.’’

Last offseason, Snead said his goal was to build an improved offense. Going from No. 32 to No. 1 seemed to accomplish that objective. This year the idea is to bring defensive coordinator Wade Phillips the kind of talent he needs to build another of his aggressive 3-4 defenses. Certainly adding the kind of veteran defensive talent Snead has acquired appears to do that and sets up the Rams to deal with something that just two years ago would have seemed absurd to suggest after a 4-12 finish.

“The biggest thing we have to fight now is complacency,’’ said Snead of the highly touted Rams. “Patting yourself on the back is human nature. We have to make sure we work just as hard (as they did in 2017). It’s a day-by-day approach.’’

Thus far this spring Snead and the Rams have had some pretty good days, including the most recent one when they landed deep threat Brandin Cooks in a trade with the New England Patriots to replace departed Sammy Watkins and give young quarterback Jared Goff another weapon.

Speaking of weapons, former Pro Bowl tight end Ferrell Edmunds and his wife have supplied the NFL with some weapons with more on the way. His son Trey is a running back with the New Orleans Saints and his sons Terrell and Tremaine are highly-regarded prospects in the upcoming draft. In fact, Tremaine is projected to be a first-round draft pick at linebacker and Terrell is a safety who also figures to be highly drafted.

All three played at Virginia Tech, although Trey finished at Maryland, his father’s alma mater. Each was also coached by a familiar face in high school. Their father’s. Ferrell Edmunds visits with Talk of Fame Network this week to recall what it was like coaching his own sons, how they got to be the players they became and who is going to be the most nervous one on Draft Day.

“The two parents,’’ said Ferrell Edmunds. “But I’ll definitely enjoy it too.’’

In our ongoing series on the universities that consistently produce the most NFL talent, the Talk of Fame Network visits LSU. The Tigers have had nine first round picks this decade, including three last season, and could have No. 10 later this month in running back Derrius Grice. Yet running back is not the traditional strength of the program.

Hall of Fame co-hosts Rick Gosselin, Ron Borges and Clark Judge explore the drafting history of LSU all the way back to the days when Earl Leggett and Billy Cannon were first-round selections. The Tigers have produced four first-round defensive linemen. Although that’s not going to happen this year, Rick explains that defensive tackles Greg Gilmore and Frank Herron will both be high mid-draft selections and Ron rhapsodizes about one of his boyhood idols, Heisman Trophy winning LSU running back Billy Cannon.

Ron also states the Hall of Fame case for all-time All-AFL defensive tackle Houston Antwine and Denver-based Hall of Fame voter Jeff Legwold continues the Talk of Fame Network’s quest for the most glaring Hall of Fame omissions in each NFL city.

You can hear it all on your local SB Nation Radio station, by downloading the free podcast at iTunes or using the TuneIn app or you can go to our website, talkoffamenetwork.com and just click on the helmet icon to hear the entire show.