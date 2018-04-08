Rams’ interior DL best ever? Slow down, says NFL historian

Now that Ndamukong Suh has joined Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers at defensive tackle for the Los Angeles Rams, people are lining up to call it the best rotation at that position … not just in today’s game but in the history of the NFL.

But league historian John Turney of Pro Football Journal says not so fast. He insists there are others to be considered, citing more than a handful and starting with the 1975-76 Houston Oilers. Turney makes a compelling argument for the best and brightest defensive line interiors, and you can read it right here, right now:

http://nflfootballjournal.blogspot.com/2018/04/top-triokas.html