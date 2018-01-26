Is Ray Lewis the best MLB ever? Just ask him. We did.

Ray Lewis has no doubt where he stands in this year’s Hall of Fame pecking order. He stands at the top.

“With what I did with that position I don’t know if I’d put anyone in front of me,’’ said Lewis, who also admitted it was “humbling to be considered with the Dick Butkuses, Willie Laniers, Mike Singletarys. It blows my mind every time I think about it.’’

Lewis and All-Decade center Kevin Mawae are among the 17 finalists whose fate will be decided on Feb. 3, the day before Super Bowl LII, and they stopped by to visit with Talk of Fame Network hosts and Hall of Fame voters Ron Borges, Rick Gosselin and Clark Judge to discuss not only their candidacies but what slipping on a Gold Jacket and having their busts in Canton would mean to them.

For Lewis it seems a bit of a coronation even though he is in his first year of eligibility. A two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Super Bowl MVP and 13-time Pro Bowl selection, Lewis still will face stiff competition not only from Mawae and Bears’ middle linebacker and former Defensive Player of the Year Brian Urlacher but from the other 14 candidates, nearly all of whom are former all-decade selections.

“As a kid you dream to make it to be one day mentioned (with pro football’s greatest players),’’ Lewis said. Mawae, himself an all-decade selection like 14 of the 17 finalists, agreed.

For Mawae however the competition may be even stiffer for he’s one of five offensive linemen among the finalists, each of them an all-decade choice. In addition, the Hall selection committee has inducted only one center in the past 20 years, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Dermontti Dawson six years ago. How does he view this year’s vote?

“I’m no more deserving than the other guys (on the list),’’ Mawae said. “The approach I take is to enjoy the process.’’

Super Bowl Saturday can be a nerve-wracking afternoon, as Mawae learned a year ago when he reached the final 10 but failed to make the last cut down. Historically that bodes well for his chances but Mawae had one bit of advice for Lewis, Urlacher and Randy Moss, who are all first-time finalists.

“Get some food in your room,’’ Mawae told the Talk of Fame Network, explaining that a year ago he was afraid to order room service in his hotel that afternoon for fear he’d mistake that knock on his door for the one that informs the newest inductees they’ve been elected.

“We didn’t want a false knock on the door,’’ Mawae said with a laugh.

This week Rick, Ron and Clark continue their analysis of each nominees chances as well as debating the two Super Bowl finalists, the remarkable New England Patriots and the upstart Philadelphia Eagles. Can Nick Foles handle the challenge of Tom Brady? Can the Eagles survive the curse of the Patriots’ white jerseys, which they chose to wear next week despite being the home team because they’re 3-1 when wearing those colors in Super Bowls?

Our Hall of Famers also reflect on the long and successful career of Dick LeBeau, who at 80 years old may have coached his last game after being let go by the Tennessee Titans following the hiring of Mike Vrabel as their new head coach. Ron states the Hall of Fame case for 1960s all-decade wide receiver Boyd Dowler, who is the only receiver named to the NFL’s 50th Anniversary team NOT to enshrined in Canton.

There’s all that plus Rick’s pronouncement that the “cradle of coaches’’ is no longer Miami of Ohio but rather his alma mater, Michigan State.

You can hear the entire show on SB Nation Radio, by downloading the free podcast on iTunes or the TuneIn app or simply by doing to our website, talkoffamenetwork.com and clicking on the helmet icon.