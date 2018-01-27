Ray Lewis: This is what I learned about beating Patriots, Brady

The mission in front of the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII is as simple as it is complicated: Take down Tom Brady, and you take down the New England Patriots.

Just one problem: How do you do it? Only one Super Bowl team has — the New York Giants. And they did it twice.

But the Rams, Panthers, Eagles, Seahawks and Falcons? They all failed. Yeah, they kept it close. No Super Bowl was decided by more than a touchdown, and one — last year’s game — went to overtime. But nobody could figure out how to solve Brady when it mattered most.

So we consulted someone who did figure it out … Pro Football Hall-of-Fame finalist Ray Lewis. With Lewis at middle linebacker, the Baltimore Ravens were 2-1 vs. Brady in the playoffs, with both wins in New England, including a conference championship game. And they won because they not only limited the damage Brady could inflict but because they inflicted some of their own — with Brady held to three touchdown passes and seven interceptions in those three games.

So Lewis’ advice to Philadelphia? We asked on the latest Talk of Fame Network broadcast.

“A lot of times it’s coaches, right?” he said. “They want to make changes. They want to get faster. They want to get younger. But a lot of people don’t think about experience — like true experience. Like game experience. It’s invaluable. It’s almost impossible to replace it.

“You watch Jacksonville the other day … and I get it. Tom Brady is great. I think he’s the greatest quarterback of all time, without question. But when you look at the things that he’s throwing in … the windows he has to throw … I mean, (there were) not even blown coverages; just people not doing their jobs.”

OK, fine, that was Jacksonville. This is Philadelphia. The Jaguars had the AFC’s top-ranked defense and the NFL’s top ranked pass defense. Still, they couldn’t stop Brady when they had to. Philadelphia is a Top-Five defense, with not as many sacks or takeaways as the Jags, but with a pass rush that could pressure Brady and an underrated secondary that last week turned an interception into a touchdown.

So what’s its mission?

“One thing about Jim Schwartz,” Lewis said of the Eagles’ defensive coordinator. “Jim Schwartz was in Baltimore with me for many years, and one thing about Jim is: We’ve always said: ‘Look, if you’re going to get beat, you gotta get beat swinging.’

“And what does that mean? Jacksonville had the opportunity — when ‘Gronk’ went down — to blitz the New England Patriots. I do not know why (the Jags) never blitzed the New England Patriots. You cannot beat New England unless you get to the head, and the head is Tom Brady. So I think Philly is going to have a tough task on how do they dial up blitzes without letting him know what coverages you’re in or doing. And that’s one of the successes we had against Tom over the years.”

During Lewis’ tenure in Baltimore, the Ravens were 4-1 vs. Brady during the regular season, but, with the exception of one year, always played him and the Patriots close. In fact, three of the four games were decided by three or fewer points and the fourth by six. What’s more, Brady wasn’t overly successful, with five touchdown passes and three interceptions.

Yet, with rare exception, almost no one has had similar success — one reason Brady is in his eighth Super Bowl in 16 seasons … or half of his career … as the Patriots’ full-time starter.

“I’ve been trying to think about why they are so successful,” said Lewis. “They are … and this this from an offensive perspective … they are a player-driven offense. What does that mean? Tom Brady does not look to the sidelines to get the plays he’s going to call. Tom Brady knows exactly what he’s going to do.

“When I had my defense in Baltimore for so many years we didn’t have to look to the sidelines to get the next defensive call to make a call. And that’s one of the things. In short, they’re young kids, and they say, ‘OK this is what we’re doing.’ And what are they going to do? They’re doing exactly what the coach says to do. So if he says, ‘Drop, look curl,’ I’m going to drop, look curl. I’m not going to locate the receiver.

“You have to play the game on the field. You have to be an on-field general. And that’s why a bunch of these young, talented defenses struggle so much.

“Listen to this: The concept Tom Brady is running … he has not changed his concept one time. You know what that means? You know what that tells me? Nobody is studying his concept. It took people like myself, and it took people like the Giants and people who’ve had success against Tom Brady (and) who had a veteran-run group that can make adjustments on the fly, on the field.”