Rick Gosselin’s Week 12 NFL rankings: Still the Drew Brees show

Editor’s note: Rick Gosselin is in his 46th season reporting on the NFL in 2018. He has covered the Lions, Giants, Chiefs and Cowboys in his career plus 35 Super Bowls. He has served on the Hall of Fame selection committee and is a member of both the senior and contributor sub-committees. Gosselin also is one of the 12 voters for the AP 32, the weekly ranking of NFL teams conducted by the Associated Press. Here is his ballot for Week 12:

1. New Orleans Saints. Drew Brees has thrown 20 touchdown passes at home and only nine on the road. The Saints put their top ranking and 10-1 record on the line Thursday night on the road against the Cowboys.

2. Los Angeles Rams. The Rams have been the NFL’s best home team this season. They are 6-0, averaging 37.7 points per game. But the Rams play three of their next four games on the road, including a date with the NFC North-leading Chicago Bears Dec. 9.

3. Kansas City Chiefs. RB Kareem Hunt and WR Tyreek Hill have combined for 22 touchdowns for Kansas City this season. That gives those two Chiefs more touchdowns this season than five NFL teams.

4. New England Patriots. Over the years Tom Brady has made Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Deion Branch and Troy Brown as his top target. But for the first time in Brady’s 19-year career, it appears that a running back will become his top target. James White has 67 catches this season — 23 more than team runnerup Julian Edelman with five games to play.

5. Houston Texans. Lamar Miller went 22 consecutive games without a 100-yard rushing day before popping Jacksonville for 100 yards on 22 carries in mid-October. He has had two more 100-yard performances in the four games since then, including a 155-yard game Monday night against the Tennessee Titans.

6. Chicago Bears. Safety Eddie Jackson has returned an interception for a touchdown each of the last two weeks and now has five defensive TDs in his 27-game NFL career. A fourth-round pick out of Alabama by the Bears in 20-17, Jackson has scored more defensive touchdowns over the last two seasons than 22 NFL teams.

7. Los Angeles Chargers. sprained MCL by Melvin Gordon last weekend will cost the Chargers the services of one of the NFL’s most productive running backs for a few weeks. Gordon scored two touchdowns in Sunday’s victory over the Cardinals and now has 13 on the season. That’s fourth best in the NFL behind fellow running backs Todd Gurley, Alvin Kamara and Kareem Hunt.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers and Chargers are the only two teams that rank in the Top 10 in both offense and defense this week. The Steelers rank fourth in offense and sixth in defense, the Chargers are sixth in offense and ninth in defense.

9. Minnesota Vikings. Adam Thielen’s 125 yards receiving against the Packers last weekend gave him nine 100-yard games on the season. The NFL record is 11 set by Michael Irvin in 1995 and matched by Calvin Johnson in 2012.

10. Carolina Panthers. There have been 166 individual 100-yard receiving games this season and 66 100-yard rushing games. But only one player managed both in the same game this season – Christian McCaffrey of the Panthers, who collected 125 yards rushing and 112 more receiving last weekend against Seattle.

11. Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are one of only three teams still in single digits in offensive turnovers after 11 games. The Seahawks, Rams and Saints share the league-low with nine giveaways apiece. The Saints and Packers have thrown the fewest interceptions (two) and the Broncos have lost the fewest fumbles (two) this season.

12. Indianapolis Colts. Andrew Luck was finally sacked last weekend – the first time he’s been tackled attempting to pass in six games – when Miami’s Cameron Wake trapped him in the third quarter. Luck has been sacked just twice in four road games this season – and the Colts are on the road the next two weeks against the Jaguars and Texans.

13. Dallas Cowboys. Ezekiel Elliott has strung together three consecutive 100-yard rushing games and the Cowboys have won all three to move into a share of first place in the NFC East with a 6-5 record. He has now rushed for 100 yards in half of his 36 career games and the Cowboys are 15-3 in those games.

14. Washington Redskins. The injuries on the offensive line (three starters missing) have taken a toll on Washington’s quarterbacks. The Redskins have allowed at least three sacks in four consecutive games and nine of their 11 games thus far. The harried Washington quarterbacks have thrown five interceptions the last two games and the Redskins lost both, falling into a first-place tie in the East with the Cowboys at 6-5.

15. Baltimore Ravens. Rookie QB Lamar Jackson started the last two games for the Ravens in place of the injured Joe Flacco and won them both, resurrecting them as a playoff contender at 6-5. Jackson has thrown 44 passes and run the ball 38 times in the two games with one passing touchdown and one rushing TD.

16. Tennessee Titans. The Titans head into December with a 5-6 record but with four of their remaining five games at home, Tennessee is still very much in the wild-card hunt. The next three games are win-able against the Jets and Jaguars at home and the Giants on the road.

17. Denver Broncos. With upset victories over the Chargers and Steelers the last two weekends, the Broncos also have revived their playoff hopes. They now sit 5-6 but with a favorable closing schedule that includes consecutive games against 5-6 Cincinnati, 2-9 San Francisco, 4-6-1 Cleveland and the 2-9 Raiders before finishing with a home rematch against the Chargers.

18. Philadelphia Eagles. Like the Ravens and Broncos, the Eagles won last weekend to revive their playoff hopes with a 5-6 record. But the defending Super Bowl champion faces a more daunting task than the Broncos down the stretch with five games against teams currently sitting atop divisions — the Cowboys, Rams and Texans plus two games with the Redskins.

19. Green Bay Packers. Ten years ago there was one NFL quarterback with a passer efficiency rating of 100.0 – San Diego’s Philip Rivers at 105.5. This season 12 quarterbacks head into December with passer efficiency ratings of at least 100.0, including Aaron Rodgers at 101.7. The Green Bay quarterback has topped 100 in seven of his last nine seasons and holds the NFL career mark with a 103.8 efficiency rating.

20. Cleveland Browns. Over his last five games rookie QB Baker Mayfield has thrown 13 touchdown passes against only two interceptions. The Browns have a two-game winning streak and four victories on the season. That’s as many victories as Cleveland managed in the last three seasons combined. Looks like Browns GM John Dorsey was right about Mayfield.

21. Cincinnati Bengals. Perennial Pro Bowl WR A.J. Green has missed the last three games with a toe injury and the Bengals have lost them all to fall off the pace in the AFC North at 5-6. Green caught six TD passes and posted a pair of 100-yard games in Cincinnati’s 5-3 start. He remains week-to-week – as does the Bengals’ offense in his absence.

22. Miami Dolphins. Ryan Tannehill is 3-3 as the starting quarterback of the Dolphins and his backup Brock Osweiler 2-3. Both quarterbacks have beaten the Jets but Miami’s signature win of the season belongs to Osweiler, who passed for 380 yards and three touchdowns against the NFC North-leading Chicago Bears. It was one of only three losses suffered by the Bears this season.

23. Atlanta Falcons. In 2016, the Falcons led the NFL with 540 points on the way to an NFC championship. They were held under 30 points five times that season and under 20 points just once. What a difference two years makes. The Falcons have already been held under 20 points five times this season. Offense was supposed to carry this team but it has not – and the Falcons are 4-7 as a result.

24. Buffalo Bills. In an offseason magazine interview with GQ, Jaguars Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey called Buffalo’s first-round draft pick QB Josh Allen “trash.” Score one for the garbage man – Allen passed for 160 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 99 more yards and another score and didn’t commit any turnovers in a 24-21 victory over the Jaguars last weekend.

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers lead the NFL in both passing yards and interceptions as they have yo-yoed between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston at quarterback this season. Tampa Bay has thrown 23 interceptions but, for the first time since the season opener, the Bucs did not throw one last weekend against the 49ers. The Bucs are 4-7 on the season but 2-0 when they don’t throw any interceptions.

26. Detroit Lions. The Lions fired Jim Caldwell as their head coach following a 9-7 season in 2017. Detroit will have to go 5-0 the rest of the way to repeat that 9-7 finish under their first-year head coach Matt Patricia this season.

27. New York Giants. Rookie RB Saquon Barkley played his college ball at Penn State and continues to display a fondness for the Keystone State. The second overall pick of the 2018 draft by the Giants, Barkley collected two 100-yard rushing games and three touchdowns in New York’s two games against their NFC East rival the Philadelphia Eagles. He has rushed for 234 yards against the Eagles and caught 16 passes for 140 yards. His two TD runs against Philly were of 51 and 50 yards.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars have lost a league-leading 11 fumbles this season, including three by QB Blake Bortles. A year ago when Jacksonville reached the AFC title game the Jags lost only 10 fumbles all season. But those Jaguars were 10-6 in 2017. These Jaguars are 3-8. Since that eighth loss the Jaguars have fired their offensive quarterback and benched Bortles.

29. New York Jets. There are better teams in the AFC than the 3-8 Jets. But there may not be a better strong safety in the AFC than Jamal Adams. The Jets made him the sixth overall pick of the 2017 draft and after he failed to make the Pro Bowl as a rookie, Adams guaranteed he’d made it in 2018. His play certainly deserves it – 78 tackles, 13 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and an interception.

30. San Francisco 49ers. Usually when a back rushes for 100 yards in a game his team wins. Since 2000, teams with 100-yard rushers have won 75 percent of the time. Matt Breida has two 100-yard games for the 49ers this season – 101 yards against the Giants and 106 versus the Buccaneers – yet his 49ers are 0-2 in those games. At some point the law of averages needs to start kicking in for the 49ers.

31. Oakland Raiders. The Raiders have 10 sacks in 11 games. The last NFL team to average less than a sack per game was the 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars with 14 on the season. Those Jaguars finished 7-9 without a pass rush. The 2-9 Raiders will have to win out to get there.

32. Arizona Cardinals. Larry Fitzgerald has caught only four passes in the last two games but three have gone for touchdowns. It might be wise for Cardinals coach Steve Wilks to whisper in his rookie QB Josh Rosen’s ear to start throwing more passes to the NFL’s third all-time leading receiver.