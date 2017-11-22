Starting an NFL franchise? Plug in Wentz as your QB

Jameis Winston, Jared Goff and Mitch Trubisky were the first quarterbacks taken in the last three NFL drafts. But if you were going to build a team around a young franchise quarterback, it would be none of the above.

In our weekly Talk of Fame Network poll, we asked that question – which young quarterback would you build an NFL team around? Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles won in a landslide with 76.5 percent of the vote. DeShaun Watson of the Houston Texans was next with 8 percent, followed by Goff at 7.7 percent and Dak Prescott at 4.7 percent. Winston and Mariota, the top two picks in the 2015 draft, each received less than two percent support.

The three Talk of Fame Network hosts – Ron Borges, Rick Gosselin and Clark Judge – agreed with the poll result. All cast their ballots for Wentz.

“It’s hard to argue against Wentz,” Borges said. “None of the defenses that have faced him would argue against him, and me, neither.”

“I agree with Ron,” Judge said. “Wentz is checking all the right boxes in only his second year, and I haven’t heard anyone in Philadelphia … PHILADELPHIA … booing him. Yet. That should count for something.”

Wentz has quarterbacked the Eagles to the top of the NFL standings with a 9-1 record. He leads the NFL with 25 touchdown passes against only five interceptions and has 300-yard passing games against Washington, Kansas City and Arizona and four-TD games against the Cardinals, Redskins and Broncos. He has thrown five TD passes of 50 yards or more this season to four different receivers.

Watson played in only seven games this season and started six before suffering a season-ending knee injury in practice. He showed the same flashes in the NFL that he did in college in leading Clemson to a national title last season, passing for 400 yards in a game against Seattle and 300 yards against New England. He had a five-touchdown game against Kansas City and four-TD games against Seattle and Tennessee.

Goff has passed for 16 touchdowns and only four interceptions in helping turn around the once lowly Rams. Los Angeles has rebounded from a 4-12 a year ago to a 7-3 mark this season for first place in the NFC West.