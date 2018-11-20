State Your Case: Remembering Washington’s Gene Brito

As a kid, I spent weekends watching the Washington Redskins, and there are a couple of things I remember about them: 1) They weren’t very good, and 2) they had a defensive end who was.

His name was Gene Brito.

Brito began his pro career as an offensive end, where he caught 45 passes in two years before making a smart decision. He switched to defense. And it was there that he excelled — as a defensive end named to five Pro Bowls (including four in succession) and awarded the 1955 NFL’s Player of the Year by the Washington, D.C., Touchdown Club.

I didn’t say Defensive Player. I said Player. Period. That’s how good Gene Brito was.

“Gino Marchetti told me he was the fastest off the ball,” said NFL historian John Turney of Pro Football Journal. “He was small, quick off the ball; a hustler who played on some poor defenses and stood out on film as one of a couple of good players on that team.”

A five-time All-Pro (including four first-team selections), he started with the Redskins before leaving in 1954 for the CFL where he spent a year as an all-conference choice in Calgary. Then it was back to Washington where he achieved his greatest success as a left end, drawing double teams and playing so well in his seven years there (1951-53 and 1955-58) that in 2002, on the 70th anniversary of the franchise, he was named as one of the 70 Greatest Redskins.

One of four defensive ends on that team (Charles Mann, Dexter Manley and Ron McDole are the others), Brito played in 84 consecutive games for the Redskins and, in 2004, was named to the Hall of Very Good’s second-ever class by the Professional Football Researchers Association.

Included in that class were John Brodie, Jack Butler, Chris Hanburger, Bob Hayes, Billy Howton, Jim Marshall, Al Nesser, Dave Robinson and Duke Slater, with four (Butler, Hanburger, Hayes and Robinson) later elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Sadly, Brito’s legacy doesn’t extend much beyond that. He was dealt to the Rams in 1959, retired after 1960 and died in 1965 from ALS. And today he’s all but forgotten by football fans outside the Capital Beltway.

Inside, however, the name still resonates, mostly because he was so popular — not only as a player but as an individual who, in the 1950s, hosted the “Gene Brito Show,” which aired prior to games. In fact, as one of the first NFL athletes to cross over into entertainment while playing, Brito became a favorite of Sen. John F. Kennedy, who later became the 35th president of the United States.

“Definitely a good choice,” said league historian Ken Crippen. “Solid in the run game and in pass rush. Shed blocks well. Able to drive through the line. Solid pick.”

Tell that to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He’s never been a finalist, and, in all likelihood, never will be.

Gene Brito deserves better.