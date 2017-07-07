Hear Staubach, Kelly, Warner, Fouts, Theissman and Winston on playing QB in the NFL

This week our Talk of Fame Network guys begin their annual three-week hiatus, which means we have three weeks of “Best of Talk of Fame Network’’ shows beginning with our all quarterback issue.

This week you’ll hear Roger Staubach explain not only what he learned from the Cowboys’ Hall of Fame coach, Tom Landry, but also what Landry learned from his Hall of Fame quarterback.

“He really taught me a lot about preparation and reading defenses,’’ Staubach told Talk of Fame, “And I taught him that quarterbacks can make first downs (running).”

Joining Staubach are Hall of Famer passers Dan Fouts, Jim Kelly and Kurt Warner as well as the always talkative Joe Theismann and Tampa Bay Bucs’ quarterback Jameis Winston. Winston’s coach, Dirk Koetter, told TOF earlier this year that he believes “the sky’s the limit’’ for Winston and Winston seemed to agree two ways.

He tells Talk of Fame that he thinks Bo Jackson may end not being the only guy from Bessemer, Ala. to play both pro football and major league baseball.

“Being from Bessemer and seeing Bo Jackson and hearing that name ring around a lot, that was a dream of mine,’’ Winston admitted. “So you never know. Football … the life span of this sport is not really guaranteed. So baseball might be there one day.”

Might he be open to playing both sports one day, just like Bo?

“No,” said Winston, laughing. “I was thinking like being a 50-year-old baseball player.”

There plenty more than that as we conduct a two-hour talk with six of the greatest NFL quarterbacks who ever lived.