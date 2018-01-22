Talk of Fame Network podcast kicks off with Tony Dungy

The Talk of Fame Network’s new podcast kicks off this week with Hall-of-Fame coach Tony Dungy recalling the five of the biggest games of his career — beginning Monday with a look back at his historic 2007 Super Bowl win.

That was not only a 28-17 victory for Peyton Manning and the Colts over the Chicago Bears but also the first time in NFL history that an African-American coach led a team into the Super Bowl. Actually there were two, Dungy and his protégé, Lovie Smith, who agreed to pose before the game for photos with the Lombardi Trophy that both knew only one of them could win.

But what became Dungy’s biggest victory began in shocking fashion when Chicago’s All-Pro return man Devin Hester brought the opening kickoff back 92 yards for a touchdown 12 seconds into the game. The Colts had planned for two weeks how to avoid just such an eventuality, but at the last minute Dungy had a change of heart and a change in plans.

Both backfired.

