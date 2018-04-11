The all-time LSU NFL team

NFL teams should not lose sight of LSU defensive linemen Greg Gilmore and Frank Herron on their draft boards later this month.
Neither projects as a high pick in the 2018 draft but LSU defensive linemen are worth tracking as the draft wears on. The Tigers has become one of college football’s best feeders for defensive line play.
Earl Leggett, Anthony McFarland, Glenn Dorsey and Michael Brockers all left LSU to become first-round NFL draft picks.
Leggett was the 13th overall pick of the 1957 draft and wound up playing 12 seasons with two of the NFL’s iconic defenses, the Monsters of the Midway (Bears) and the Fearsome Foursome (Rams). McFarland was the 15th overall pick of the 1999 draft and a starter on two Super Bowl champions, the 2002 Buccaneers and the 2006 Colts. Dorsey was the fifth overall pick of the 2008 draft and Brockers the 14th overall choice of the 2012 draft.
Ironically, none of those first-round picks was voted to a Pro Bowl. But Kyle Williams was voted to four of them with the Buffalo Bills. He was a fourth-round pick out of LSU in 2006.
Fred Miller went to three Pro Bowls and started two Super Bowls for the Baltimore Colts. He was a seventh-round pick out of LSU in 1962. Leonard Marshall went to two Pro Bowls and helped the New York Giants win two Super Bowls. He was a second-round pick out of LSU in 1983. Henry Thomas also went to two Pro Bowls with the Minnesota Vikings. He was a third-round pick out of LSU in 1987. Bennie Logan was another third round pick out of LSU. He started at defensive tackle for the AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs last season.
Both Gilmore and Herron were rated as five-star recruits coming out of high school and both have NFL size – Gilmore at 6-4, 318 pounds and Herron at 6-3, 311. Gilmore became a two-year starter at nose tackle and also played in the Senior Bowl. Herron became a one-year starter and also played in the NFLPA Bowl.
Not all the great players from LSU arrived in the NFL in the first round, especially at defensive tackle.
Here’s the all-time LSU NFL team:
QB Y.A. Tittle, Hall of Fame
HB Steve Van Buren, Hall of Fame
FB Jim Taylor, Hall of Fame
WR Odell Beckham Jr., 2014 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
WR Ken Kavanaugh, 1940s NFL all-decade team
TE Billy Cannon, 2-time AFL champion
T Andrew Whitworth, 2 Pro Bowls
T Remi Prudhomme, 7 years, Super Bowl champion
G Alan Faneca, 9 Pro Bowls, Hall of Fame finalist
G Trai Turner, Pro Bowl
C Kevin Mawae, 8 Pro Bowls, Hall of Fame finalist
DE Leonard Marshall, 2-time NFL champion
DE Michael Brockers, 14th overall pick of 2012 NFL draft
DT Kyle Williams, 4 Pro Bowls
DT Fred Miller, started 2 Super Bowls for the Colts
OLB Michael Brooks, Pro Bowl
MLB A.J. Duhe, 1977 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year
OLB Roy Winston, started 3 Super Bowls for the Vikings
CB Patrick Peterson, 7 Pro Bowls
CB Eugene Daniel, 14-year starter, 38 interceptions
S Johnny Robinson, All-time AFL team
S Tommy Casanova, 3 Pro Bowls
K/P Tommy Davis, 738 career points, 511 career punts
KR Eddie Kennison, 153 career punt returns, 3 touchdowns
4 Comments
Johnny Robinson, the All-Pro safety of the Kansas City Chiefs is probably the most deserving for 2019 Senior Candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He has a gaudy resume for his play in pro football. He was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Combined Team of the Decade 1960s, Pro Football of Fame’s First All-Pro Team, Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-time Team (AFL),
All-time Super Bowl Team Nominee, 7x All-Pro, 7x Pro Bowl,
2x AFL/NFL Interception Leader, Chiefs’ Hall of Fame, Chiefs’ All-time Team, Chief’s Silver Anniversary Team, 57 career interceptions for Chiefs’ record, 5x interceptions leader of the Chiefs17 touchdowns, 3x AFL League Championships ’62, ’67, ’69, played Super Bowls I and IV, member of Super Bowl IV Championship team. Member of Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, LSU Sports Hall of Fame, LSU Team of the Century, 1958 LSU National Championship Team.
Johnny Robinson has been a Hall of Fame finalist six times. He was a first round draft pick from LSU going third overall to the Detroit Lions (NFL) and the Dallas Texans (AFL). He chose the Dallas Texans of the AFL. He starred as a running back for the first two years before switching to the defense as safety. That first year as safety he led the defense to the 1962 AFL Championship. The team moved to Kansas City the next season and became the Chiefs. He became a legend as leader of the fierce Chiefs defense. They were the only Super Bowl team to lead in all measurable categories for defense in modern Super Bowl history, Coach Hank Stram did not have a defensive coordinator, Robinson was the defensive coach on the field.
Agreed. With Jerry Kramer now in, I believe Robinson is the best player not enshrined in Canton.
Where would you rank Chuck Howley on that list?