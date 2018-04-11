The all-time LSU NFL team

NFL teams should not lose sight of LSU defensive linemen Greg Gilmore and Frank Herron on their draft boards later this month.

Neither projects as a high pick in the 2018 draft but LSU defensive linemen are worth tracking as the draft wears on. The Tigers has become one of college football’s best feeders for defensive line play.

Earl Leggett, Anthony McFarland, Glenn Dorsey and Michael Brockers all left LSU to become first-round NFL draft picks.

Leggett was the 13th overall pick of the 1957 draft and wound up playing 12 seasons with two of the NFL’s iconic defenses, the Monsters of the Midway (Bears) and the Fearsome Foursome (Rams). McFarland was the 15th overall pick of the 1999 draft and a starter on two Super Bowl champions, the 2002 Buccaneers and the 2006 Colts. Dorsey was the fifth overall pick of the 2008 draft and Brockers the 14th overall choice of the 2012 draft.

Ironically, none of those first-round picks was voted to a Pro Bowl. But Kyle Williams was voted to four of them with the Buffalo Bills. He was a fourth-round pick out of LSU in 2006.

Fred Miller went to three Pro Bowls and started two Super Bowls for the Baltimore Colts. He was a seventh-round pick out of LSU in 1962. Leonard Marshall went to two Pro Bowls and helped the New York Giants win two Super Bowls. He was a second-round pick out of LSU in 1983. Henry Thomas also went to two Pro Bowls with the Minnesota Vikings. He was a third-round pick out of LSU in 1987. Bennie Logan was another third round pick out of LSU. He started at defensive tackle for the AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs last season.

Both Gilmore and Herron were rated as five-star recruits coming out of high school and both have NFL size – Gilmore at 6-4, 318 pounds and Herron at 6-3, 311. Gilmore became a two-year starter at nose tackle and also played in the Senior Bowl. Herron became a one-year starter and also played in the NFLPA Bowl.

Not all the great players from LSU arrived in the NFL in the first round, especially at defensive tackle.

Here’s the all-time LSU NFL team:

QB Y.A. Tittle, Hall of Fame

HB Steve Van Buren, Hall of Fame

FB Jim Taylor, Hall of Fame

WR Odell Beckham Jr., 2014 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

WR Ken Kavanaugh, 1940s NFL all-decade team

TE Billy Cannon, 2-time AFL champion

T Andrew Whitworth, 2 Pro Bowls

T Remi Prudhomme, 7 years, Super Bowl champion

G Alan Faneca, 9 Pro Bowls, Hall of Fame finalist

G Trai Turner, Pro Bowl

C Kevin Mawae, 8 Pro Bowls, Hall of Fame finalist

DE Leonard Marshall, 2-time NFL champion

DE Michael Brockers, 14th overall pick of 2012 NFL draft

DT Kyle Williams, 4 Pro Bowls

DT Fred Miller, started 2 Super Bowls for the Colts

OLB Michael Brooks, Pro Bowl

MLB A.J. Duhe, 1977 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

OLB Roy Winston, started 3 Super Bowls for the Vikings

CB Patrick Peterson, 7 Pro Bowls

CB Eugene Daniel, 14-year starter, 38 interceptions

S Johnny Robinson, All-time AFL team

S Tommy Casanova, 3 Pro Bowls

K/P Tommy Davis, 738 career points, 511 career punts

KR Eddie Kennison, 153 career punt returns, 3 touchdowns