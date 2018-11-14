The best halfback in NFL history? It’s Sanders

If you were picking a dream NFL backfield, Jim Brown would be your fullback and Barry Sanders your halfback.

So say the listeners and readers of the Talk of Fame Network, who selected Sanders as the best halfback in NFL history in last week’s poll. Sanders won in a runaway, receiving 47.8 percent of the vote to easily outdistance Walter Payton at 22.9 percent and Emmitt Smith at 18.1 percent. Gale Sayers, Eric Dickerson and LaDainian Tomlinson finished with single-digit support.

Sanders won a Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma State and became the third overall pick of the 1989 draft by the Detroit Lions. He played rushed for 1,000 yards in each of his 10 seasons. He won four NFL rushing titles and finished as the league runnerup three other seasons. He was the NFL MVP in 1997 when he rushed for 2,053 yards and set a league record that season with 14 consecutive 100-yard games.

Sanders ranks third on the all-time rushing list with 15,269 yards and joins Brown as the only two backs in NFL history to average five yards per career carry.

The three Talk of Fame Network hosts were split, once again, in their voting. Rick Gosselin voted Sanders but Ron Borges and Clark Judge both went Sayers.

“There are nothing but great backs here,” Borges said, “but my vote goes to Gale Sayers. If you ever saw the Kansas Comet shred a defense you’d understand why nobody ever did it better because he did it on teams that, frankly, stunk. He was the classic halfback – agile, mobile and hostile. When they call you ‘Comet’ you don’t have to worry about his speed either. Simply the best.”

Like Brown, Sayers was a member of both the NFL’s 50th and 75th anniversary teams. A two-time NFL rushing champion, he rushed for 4,956 yards and 39 touchdowns and also caught 112 passes for 1,307 yards and nine more scores in his seven seasons with the Chicago Bears — a career that was interrupted by two knee injuries. Sayers led the NFL in scoring in 1965 and holds the record for career kickoff return average at 30.6 yards.

“I’ll take Sayers in a photo finish with Barry Sanders,” Judge said. “Yes, Sanders had more yards, years, etc. But he was called the closest thing to Gale Sayers, and when you’re a Barry Sanders and compared to someone else that someone must be extraordinary. And Sayers was. Seeing was believing.”

Sanders, Sayers, Smith, Payton, Dickerson and Tomlinson were all first-ballot Hall of Famers.

Here’s a highlight tape of Barry Sanders:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jy1JjDq5lz8