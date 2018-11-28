The greatest Thanksgiving performance? It’s Roger Brown of the 1962 Lions

O.J. Simpson set an NFL rushing record in a Thanksgiving game, and Randy Moss set the stage for his Hall of Fame career in another Thanksgiving game.

But the greatest performance on Thanksgiving was not produced by Simpson or Moss, according to a Talk of Fame Network poll, but rather a 300-pound defensive tackle. Roger Brown’s effort against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving of 1962 was voted the greatest performance ever on that November holiday.

The Packers traveled to Detroit with 11 Hall of Famers and a 10-0 start to their 1962 season. It was Vince Lombardi’s best team. But the Lions shellacked the Packers that day, sacking Bart Starr 11 times in a 26-14 victory. Brown collected seven of the sacks to deny Green Bay a perfect season. The Packers went on to win their second NFL title under Lombardi and finished with a 14-1 record.

Brown received 28.4 percent of the vote to edge Moss at 24.7 percent. Backup quarterback Clint Longley finished third at 20.0 percent for his heroics in a Thanksgiving victory by the Cowboys over the Washington Redskins in 1974.

Surprisingly, the three Talk of Fame Network hosts Ron Borges, Rick Gosselin and Clark Judge all voted for Brown. Borges focused on Brown’s accomplishment.

“Seven sacks is a season for most defensive linemen men,” Borges said. ”Roger did it in less than 3 hours. As MC Hammer used to say, `You can’t touch that!’ You can’t top it, either.”

Judge focused on the caliber of the opponent.

“That was a great Packers team, and it was beaten only once,” Judge said. “But it wasn’t just beaten; it was shredded, with Roger Brown leading the Thanksgiving Day parade. It was unforgettable … and worthy of first in a photo-finish over Longley.”

The Cowboys passed Moss with the ninth overall pick of the 1998 NFL draft and would pay dearly for that draft-day mistake seven months later. Moss, who grew up in West Virginia a fan of the Cowboys, caught three passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns in a 46-36 romp at Texas Stadium. Moss scored his touchdowns on catches of 56, 56 and 51 yards.

Longley’s Thanksgiving performance was the most surprising. The Redskins were up 16-3 and appeared in control of their arch-rival the Cowboys when they knocked Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach out of the game with a third quarter concussion. Longley came off the bench to throw three touchdown passes, including a 50-yarder to Drew Pearson with 28 seconds left for the winning points in a 24-23 triumph.