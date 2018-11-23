The Sunday GPS: Is this the last gasp for Rodgers, Packers?

GOLD JACKET FEATURE PRESENTATION

GREEN BAY @ MINNESOTA. 8:20 p.m. (EST)

The line: Vikings by 3-1/2

The weather: Retractable roof

The story: With the Bears winning again … this time with their backup quarterback … it’s apparent the NFC North is Chicago’s to lose. And the Bears aren’t losing. So that means this could be an elimination game, with the Packers the team that should worry. Yes, they have Aaron Rodgers, but they’ve lost three of their last four … all on the road … and that’s no surprise. The Packers are 0-5 there this season. Not good. But neither is this: Vikings’ quarterback Kirk Cousins is 4-12 in career prime-time games. Nevertheless, the edge goes to Minnesota … and not just because the Vikings have their opponents where they want them. But because they allow an average of 20 points a game at home … and that should be good enough to win here.

Something to consider: In his last 11 games vs. the Vikings (including the playoffs), Rodgers has 21 touchdowns and two interceptions. In two career games vs. Green Bay, Cousins has thrown seven touchdowns and one interception, with 800 yards.

THREE OTHERS SUITABLE FOR HALL-OF-FRAMING

N.Y GIANTS @ PHILADELPHIA, 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Eagles by 5-1/2

The weather: Mostly sunny, high of 54

The story: Ever since Odell Beckham Jr. said the Giants could run the table the second half of the season they’re 2-0. Now the disclaimer: Those wins were vs. San Francisco and Tampa Bay, a combined 5-15. But that’s OK. A win is a win is a win. Nevertheless, the Eagles are a different story. They’re the defending Super Bowl champions, they own the Giants and they’re in the midst of a two-game slide. Plus, with Washington losing and .500 in play for a division title, the Eagles aren’t exactly out of anything. Nobody is. But they lost three of their last four, just got torched by New Orleans and safety Malcolm Jenkins has questioned his teammates’ commitment. Hey, misery loves company, right? Carson Wentz has said that “this isn’t a team that quits … this isn’t a team that lays down.” Well, then, it’s time to prove it.

Something to consider: The Eagles won their last four games vs. Big Blue and eight of the past nine.

SEATTLE @ CAROLINA, 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Panther by 3-1/2

The weather: Mostly sunny, high of 62

The story: At 5-0, Carolina is one of four unbeaten teams at home. The Packers, Rams and Chiefs are the others. But they’ve lost their last two and three of their last six, and that’s a problem. Forget the NFC South. It belongs to the Saints. So this is all about wild-card positioning. Both are in the middle of it, with Carolina a game up on Seattle. Yeah, I know, the Seahawks are 3-3 on the road, so there’s hope. But they’re also 0-2 there vs. opponents with winning records … and Carolina has a winning record. That, plus a Seattle run defense that allows an average of 4.9 yards per carry make this a game to get behind the Panthers … and anybody (Cam Newton, Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, anybody) carrying the ball.

Something to consider: The Panthers won their last 10 at home, tied with New England for the longest active winning streak.

PITTSBURGH @ DENVER, 4:25 p.m. (EST)

The line: Steelers by 3

The weather: Sunny, high of 43

The story: Ben Roethlisberger says that playing in Denver is “special,” mostly because he grew up a John Elway fan, Elway played here, Elway won here and … OK, I think you get it. But this game is “special” for another reason: Pittsburgh is beginning to make a stretch drive for home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs, and the Broncos are one of only two remaining opponents (Oakland is the other) that doesn’t have a losing record. Worse, two of next six are division leaders, and the third is the Chargers. Normally, winning in Denver is a chore, but there’s nothing normal about these Broncos. They’re 2-3 at home.

Something to consider: Roethlisberger has thrown three or more touchdown passes in three of his last four games in Denver.

BEATING THE ODDS

(Picks are made vs. the spread only)

RON BORGES — NEW ENGLAND (–10). No Sam Darnold, no hope for the Jets.

CLARK JUDGE — CAROLINA (–3-1/2). The Panthers haven’t lost at home in over a year. That’s good enough for me.

RICK GOSSELIN — GIANTS (+5-1/2). The Eagles are light at cornerback because of injuries and the Giants are heavy at receiver with Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard.

MOSS TO BE HONORED

Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss will receive his Ring of Excellence during halftime of the Vikings-Green Bay in Minnesota. The presentation will be made by Hall-of-Fame President and CEO David Baker. Moss, a member of the Class of 2018, played the first seven years of his career in Minnesota before returning in 2010 for four games.

THE WEEKEND OMG

ICYMI, the Washington Redskins are 3-3 in their last six games, 4-4 in their last eight, 5-5 in their last 10 and 6-6 in their last 12. So what? So they’re 10-10 in their last 20, 13-13 in their last 26 and 19-19-1 in their last 39. In other words, don’t plan on them circling the bases down the stretch.

THE SUNDAY PLAY LIST

NEW ENGLAND QB TOM BRADY. He needs 147 yards and four touchdown passes to surpass Peyton Manning for the most passing yards and passing touchdowns in NFL history, with the playoffs included.

MINNESOTA DE DANIELLE HUNTER. He has seven-and-a-sacks and one fumble recovery in his last five home games.

DENVER RB PHILLIP LINDSAY. He needs 60 yards to break the franchise record for most rushing yards by an undrafted rookie, set by Selvin Young (729 in 2007).

CHARGERS’ QB PHILIP RIVERS. With two more touchdown passes, he reaches 25 for the season — his 11th straight year with 25 or more scoring passes, tying Drew Brees for second all-time. Only Peyton Manning (13) has more.

PITTSBURGH WR ANTONIO BROWN. He has 10 TDs in his last eight games, including one in each of his last eight.

GREEN BAY QB AARON RODGERS. He’s thrown 26 touchdown passes and no interceptions for a 115.6 passer rating in his last 10 games vs. the NFC North. With three TD passes and no interceptions Sunday, he becomes the first player since 2002 to have 29 scoring passes with no picks vs. an entire division.

INDIANAPOLIS ANDREW LUCK. He has three or more touchdown passes in each of his last seven starts, the third-longest streak in league history.

10 THINGS YOU MIGHT WANT TO REMEMBER

Indianapolis has not given up a sack in five consecutive games and has allowed only 10 all season, second only to New Orleans. The record for most consecutive games without surrendering a sack is 12, set by the 1988 Miami Dolphins. With two more sacks, Carolina’s Julius Peppers surpasses Hall-of-Famer Kevin Greene for the third most in NFL history. Greene has 160. Peppers has 158-1/2. Baltimore’s Justin Tucker has made nine consecutive field goals of 50 yards or more. The Ravens have produced an NFL-high 25 drives of 10 plays or more this season, with 14 of them ending in touchdowns. Tom Brady has 25 victories over the Jets. He and Brett Favre are the only two quarterbacks with 25 or more wins vs. each of two divisional opponents. Brady has 29 vs. Buffalo. As a starter, Brady is 45-11 in games following a loss. The Packers’ Aaron Jones leads the league with a 6.36 yard-per-carry rushing average (minimum 50 attempts). The Vikings have allowed four runs of 15 yards or more, fewest in the NFL. Cam Newton has thrown for two or more TD passes in a franchise-best nine consecutive games. With at least a half-a-sack each, Denver’s Von Miller and Bradley Chubb can become the first tandem in NFL history with simultaneous six-game sack streaks.