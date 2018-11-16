The Sunday GPS: Time to “Bear Down” and sort out NFC North

GOLD JACKET FEATURE PRESENTATION

MINNESOTA @ CHICAGO, 8:20 p.m. (EST)

The line: Bears by 2-1/2

The weather: PM sun, high of 35

The story: There’s a lot to like about the Bears. They just broke a 10-game division losing streak. They have a dual-threat quarterback. They’re fifth in the league in scoring, averaging more points per game (34.3) since Week 4 than everyone but New Orleans. And in Khalil Mack they have a linebacker so good that Hall-of-Famer Dan Hampton calls him the best Bear in 30 years. “No offense to Urlacher,” he said. OK, none taken. So the Bears are legit. But they’re not the team others go through to get to the top of the NFC North. Minnesota is. And the Vikings are locked and loaded for what amounts to Round One of a division title fight. They’re coming off a bye, Stefan Diggs is back, Dalvin Cook is “full go” and linebacker Anthony Barr seems healthy again. And defense? They rank fifth overall. Chicago is fourth. They’re tied for second in sacks with 31; Chicago is fifth with 30. They’re 10th in points allowed at 22.7 per game; Chicago is fifth at 19.4. If there’s a key here, it’s this: Turnovers. If Kirk Cousins can avoid them, the Vikings win. If not, hasta la vista. The Bears lead the league with 16 interceptions and in points off takeaways with 89.

Something to consider: The Vikings have allowed only two runs of 15 or more yards, best in the NFL.

THREE OTHERS SUITABLE FOR HALL OF FRAMING

DALLAS @ ATLANTA, 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Falcons by 3

The weather: Retractable roof

The story: A year ago, Atlanta rattled the Cowboys so badly that, frankly, they never recovered … and you can look it up. The group that started 18-6 with Dak Prescott at quarterback is 8-9 after getting drilled 27-7 by the Falcons. So this is their chance for redemption; an opportunity to reverse that trend and prove that last weekend’s defeat of Philadelphia was more about them than the Eagles … and that they, really, honestly, truly, belong in the conversation for the NFC East. Likely? Not really. They’re 1-3 on the road this season. That’s the bad news. The good: That one win was last week in Philadelphia, so they’re on a roll. Plus, Atlanta is dead flat ordinary at home, going 2-2. But the Falcons average 34.5 points a game there, and that means Dallas either slows down Matt Ryan or keeps feeding Zeke Elliott. Either way, it feels like an elimination game for both sides.

Something to consider: Jason Garrett is 0-3 vs. Atlanta.

TENNESSEE @ INDIANAPOLIS, 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Colts by 2-1/2

The weather: Retractable roof

The story: This might be Sunday’s second most intriguing game, and here’s why: It’s all about making a statement. And Tennessee did just that with defeats of Dallas and New England in successive weeks, proving they’re not just about defense (they lead the league in fewest points allowed) but can move the chains with quarterback Marcus Mariota, too. However, this is a challenge of another sort. They’re up against an opponent that not only is on a three-game tear but a quarterback they’ve never, ever conquered. Honest. Since joining the Colts in 2012, Andrew Luck is 9-0 vs. Tennessee, with the Colts winning by an average margin of 8.8 points per. “All that’s in the past,” said Mariota. “You can’t dwell on it. You have to focus on what’s going on Sunday.” OK, so we will. And what’s going on may be another statement game — by either team.

Something to consider: The Titans have held their last eight opponents to no more than 23 points each.

HOUSTON @ WASHINGTON, 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Texans by 3

The weather: Mostly cloudy, high of 50

The story: This isn’t just a test of the Redskins; it’s a test of their fans. A week ago, Washington cornerback Josh Norman said it was easier to play on the road because … well, because home fans “boo everything.” And he didn’t back down, this week saying that “the truth is hard to accept.” Well, the truth is that Houston is on a six-game tear and leading the AFC South … and if Norman wants to stop FedEx from booing “everything” again he’s going to have to lock down DeAndre Hopkins. Or is it Demaryius Thomas? Makes no difference. The Texans can beat you with the passing of Deshaun Watson, whom Redskins’ coach Jay Gruden describes as a “next-generation type quarterback,” and they can beat you with a defense that features J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus. The Redskins can beat you with Adrian Peterson and Alex Smith, except … well, except Houston is tough against the run, and the Redskins probably will be without tackle Trent Williams for a third straight week. That means another reconfigured offensive line, more pressure on Smith and, uh-oh, fans booing everything.

Something to consider: Watson has 36 touchdown passes in his first 16 regular-season games, the second-most in NFL history. Kurt Warner had 39.

BEATHARD TO BE HONORED

Former Washington GM Bobby Beathard, a member of the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame’s Class of 2018, will be honored during halftime of the Redskins-Texans game at FedEx Field. Beathard, who helped resurrect the Redskins in the 1980s and turn them into a Super Bowl champion, will receive a Ring of Excellence presented by Hall-of-Fame CEO and President David Baker.

BEATING THE ODDS

(Picks are made against the spread only)

RICK GOSSELIN — Pittsburgh (–5). Too much offense from Pittsburgh, not enough defense from Jacksonville. (Season record; 3-6-1).

CLARK JUDGE — Minnesota (+2-1/2). Not only do I think they beat the spread; I think they win straight up. (Season record: 4-6).

RON BORGES — Oakland (+5-1/2). Even though the Raiders stink and seem to have quit on Jon Gruden, Arizona shouldn’t be giving five-and-a-half points to anyone. So I’ll take the Raiders and the points; then I’ll light a candle and pray. (Season record: 3-7).

THE WEEKEND OMG

The Washington Redskins have led the entire game in all six of their victories and never led once in all three of their defeats. They have never experienced a lead change in 10 weeks.

THE SUNDAY PLAY LIST

INDIANAPOLIS QB ANDREW LUCK. With two touchdown passes Sunday he joins Dan Marino and Aaron Rodgers as the only two quarterbacks to have 160 or more touchdown passes in their first 80 regular-season games.

CAROLINA RB CHRISTIAN McCAFFREY. He has seven touchdowns in his last three games, the franchise’s best performance in that span since DeAngelo Williams did it in 2008.

CHARGERS QB PHILIP RIVERS. With two more scoring tosses Sunday, he becomes the sixth quarterback in league history to throw for at least two TDs in each of a season’s first 10 games.

MINNESOTA WR ADAM THIELEN. He’s scored in his last six games.

DENVER LB VON MILLER. His 15 sacks of Rivers are the most by any active player vs. an active QB.

DALLAS RB ZEKE ELLIOTT. With 161 scrimmage yards, he joins Eric Dickerson and Edgerrin James as the only two players in league history to have 4,500 scrimmage yards and 30 touchdowns in their first 35 career games.

CINCINNATI DT GENO ATKINS. He has 3-1/2 sacks and four tackles for losses in his last four games vs. Baltimore.

DETROIT DE EZEKIEL ANSAH. He has five sacks and 6 tackles for losses in his last four home games.

PITTSBURGH WR ANTONIO BROWN. With 10 catches Sunday, he joins Marvin Harrison and Torry Holt as the only players to have 800 career catches in their first nine NFL seasons.

PHILADELPHIA QB CARSON WENTZ. In three road games this season he’s thrown 8 TDs and one interception.

TEN THINGS YOU SHOULD REMEMBER

Monday’s game between the Chiefs and Rams is the fifth time since 1970 that teams with no more than one loss by Week 11 meet each other. With a victory Sunday, Washington becomes the fifth NFL team to have 600 regular-season wins in its history. The others are Chicago (755), Green Bay (741), the New York Giants (689) and Pittsburgh (620). The Baltimore Ravens are 8-2 under John Harbaugh when coming off a bye. Carolina’s Cam Newton has thrown two touchdown passes in eight consecutive games, a franchise record. The Saints have won 10 of their last 12 home regular-season games. Pittsburgh leads the league with a 78.6 percent red zone efficiency, scoring on 22 of 28 series inside opponents’ 20-yard line. Through the last four weeks, Tennessee is the NFL’s best at converting third downs. The Titans have converted 61 percent of them the past four games. Mitch Trubisky’s four 300-yard passing games tie for the franchise’s most in one season. Denver’s Von Miller and Bradley Chubb have combined for 17 sacks, the most this season by a tandem of pass rushers. Since Week 4, the Chargers have allowed the fewest points (15.4 per game) of any team. They also haven’t lost since then … a span of six consecutive games.